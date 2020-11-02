Last Updated:

Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Overall Standings And Results From FNCS Finals

Fortnite FNCS Season 4 commenced with its qualifying round on October 9. Here are the results, leaderboards and prize pool for the Grand Finals.

Fortnite

After three weeks of competition, the FNCS Season 4 finally came to an end. The trios format tournament began on October, where players played for three weeks before the Grand Finals. As per reports, a total prize of $5,000,000 was available for the FNCS Season 4. Mongraal and Reverse2K were some of the popular winners of another successful season of the Fortnite Champion Series. 

FNCS Season 4 standings for Week 4: Finals

FNCS Week 4 results: NA East – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS
1.

TNA Deyy, TNA Mero., Reverse2k

 0 12 208
2.

TSM_Comadon, liquid zxzxzxzxz, NRG Edgey

 1 12 184
3.

LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, C9 Avery

 0 12 176
4.

NRG Zayt, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON

 2 12 174
5.

LG Slackes, Acоrn, Vanish ʝahq

 1 12 159
6.

SEN DEMONSPECT, Xoonies, OA npen

 1 12 148
7.

TSM_Zexrow, BBG YUNGCALC, TSM MackWood1x

 

 2 12 141
8.

XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av

 2 12 139
9.

Ghost Nittle, Mikeу., Ghost clarityG

 0 12 128
10.

BBG KREMON, BBG Bucke, TSM DEMONADA

 

 2 12 123

FNCS Season 4 week 4: NA West – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS
1.

100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale

 2 12 310
2.

LITTLEǃ, TEMPLE B, clg pelican

 1 12 201
3.

kenshiﾒ, mаken, TD Dоg

 0 12 149
4.

100T Falconer, TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm.

 2 12 146
5.

XΤRA Reet, wavydfavs13, EP dwavy13

 2 12 141
6.

CLG symetrical, NorCal Mony, jayrosez

 1 12 141
7.

slіmXX, Nitrixǃ, z wnl

 1 12 130
8.

xtra caleb, XTRA Bumboy, XTRA verT

 0 12 130
9.

Pure Dex 神, Pure Kono, sаlvo.

 1 12 114
10.

XTRA Quinn, TRNLxdesman, XΤRA Middi

 0 12 110

FNCS Season 4 standings - Top 3 (PC)

FNCS Season 4 results: Europe (October 31 to November 1)

  1. FaZe Mongrааl, Liquid mitr0 ツ, e11 tayson ッ - 194 points (3 wins, 5.5 average eliminations)
  2. MCES and1zr, Wave JannisZ, MCES duckontop - 180 points (1 win, 4.58 average eliminations)
  3. Flikkㅤ, BL Аnas, Gamma Th0masHD - 158 points (1 win, 4.83 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 results: Brazil (November 1 to November 2)

  1. zтruk, Frоsтy., redlee the beast - 251 points (3 wins, 7 average eliminations)
  2. 9z Rustyk ay лол, VKS 100UM iwnl, kingød iwnl - 182 points (2 win2, 4.33 average eliminations)
  3. Gabrielh99 L2 L2, LOUD Lasers, technoviking46 - 150 points (1 win, 4.08 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 prize pool and schedule

FNCS prize pool

As many expected, Mongraal and his team won in Europe, winning $111,000. TNA Deyy, TNA Mero, Reverse2K, who were second last week, bagged the main title with a $66,000 prize. 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale won in NA West with 310 points, while the team that came in second scored 201. 

(Image source: Epic Games official site)

