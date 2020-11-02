Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Overall Standings And Results From FNCS Finals

After three weeks of competition, the FNCS Season 4 finally came to an end. The trios format tournament began on October, where players played for three weeks before the Grand Finals. As per reports, a total prize of $5,000,000 was available for the FNCS Season 4. Mongraal and Reverse2K were some of the popular winners of another successful season of the Fortnite Champion Series.

FNCS Season 4 standings for Week 4: Finals

FNCS Week 4 results: NA East – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. TNA Deyy, TNA Mero., Reverse2k 0 12 208 2. TSM_Comadon, liquid zxzxzxzxz, NRG Edgey 1 12 184 3. LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, C9 Avery 0 12 176 4. NRG Zayt, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON 2 12 174 5. LG Slackes, Acоrn, Vanish ʝahq 1 12 159 6. SEN DEMONSPECT, Xoonies, OA npen 1 12 148 7. TSM_Zexrow, BBG YUNGCALC, TSM MackWood1x 2 12 141 8. XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av 2 12 139 9. Ghost Nittle, Mikeу., Ghost clarityG 0 12 128 10. BBG KREMON, BBG Bucke, TSM DEMONADA 2 12 123

FNCS Season 4 week 4: NA West – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale 2 12 310 2. LITTLEǃ, TEMPLE B, clg pelican 1 12 201 3. kenshiﾒ, mаken, TD Dоg 0 12 149 4. 100T Falconer, TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm. 2 12 146 5. XΤRA Reet, wavydfavs13, EP dwavy13 2 12 141 6. CLG symetrical, NorCal Mony, jayrosez 1 12 141 7. slіmXX, Nitrixǃ, z wnl 1 12 130 8. xtra caleb, XTRA Bumboy, XTRA verT 0 12 130 9. Pure Dex 神, Pure Kono, sаlvo. 1 12 114 10. XTRA Quinn, TRNLxdesman, XΤRA Middi 0 12 110

FNCS Season 4 standings - Top 3 (PC)

FNCS Season 4 results: Europe (October 31 to November 1)

FaZe Mongrааl, Liquid mitr0 ツ, e11 tayson ッ - 194 points (3 wins, 5.5 average eliminations) MCES and1zr, Wave JannisZ, MCES duckontop - 180 points (1 win, 4.58 average eliminations) Flikkㅤ, BL Аnas, Gamma Th0masHD - 158 points (1 win, 4.83 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 results: Brazil (November 1 to November 2)

zтruk, Frоsтy., redlee the beast - 251 points (3 wins, 7 average eliminations) 9z Rustyk ay лол, VKS 100UM iwnl, kingød iwnl - 182 points (2 win2, 4.33 average eliminations) Gabrielh99 L2 L2, LOUD Lasers, technoviking46 - 150 points (1 win, 4.08 average eliminations)

FNCS Season 4 prize pool and schedule

FNCS prize pool

As many expected, Mongraal and his team won in Europe, winning $111,000. TNA Deyy, TNA Mero, Reverse2K, who were second last week, bagged the main title with a $66,000 prize. 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale won in NA West with 310 points, while the team that came in second scored 201.

