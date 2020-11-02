Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Overall Standings And Results From FNCS Finals

Quick links:
After three weeks of competition, the FNCS Season 4 finally came to an end. The trios format tournament began on October, where players played for three weeks before the Grand Finals. As per reports, a total prize of $5,000,000 was available for the FNCS Season 4. Mongraal and Reverse2K were some of the popular winners of another successful season of the Fortnite Champion Series.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
TNA Deyy, TNA Mero., Reverse2k
|0
|12
|208
|2.
|
TSM_Comadon, liquid zxzxzxzxz, NRG Edgey
|1
|12
|184
|3.
|
LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, C9 Avery
|0
|12
|176
|4.
|
NRG Zayt, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON
|2
|12
|174
|5.
|
LG Slackes, Acоrn, Vanish ʝahq
|1
|12
|159
|6.
|
SEN DEMONSPECT, Xoonies, OA npen
|1
|12
|148
|7.
|
TSM_Zexrow, BBG YUNGCALC, TSM MackWood1x
|2
|12
|141
|8.
|
XSET Knight, XSET Shark, XSET Av
|2
|12
|139
|9.
|
Ghost Nittle, Mikeу., Ghost clarityG
|0
|12
|128
|10.
|
BBG KREMON, BBG Bucke, TSM DEMONADA
|2
|12
|123
|1.
|
100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale
|2
|12
|310
|2.
|
LITTLEǃ, TEMPLE B, clg pelican
|1
|12
|201
|3.
|
kenshiﾒ, mаken, TD Dоg
|0
|12
|149
|4.
|
100T Falconer, TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm.
|2
|12
|146
|5.
|
XΤRA Reet, wavydfavs13, EP dwavy13
|2
|12
|141
|6.
|
CLG symetrical, NorCal Mony, jayrosez
|1
|12
|141
|7.
|
slіmXX, Nitrixǃ, z wnl
|1
|12
|130
|8.
|
xtra caleb, XTRA Bumboy, XTRA verT
|0
|12
|130
|9.
|
Pure Dex 神, Pure Kono, sаlvo.
|1
|12
|114
|10.
|
XTRA Quinn, TRNLxdesman, XΤRA Middi
|0
|12
|110
No Victory Royales needed for @MeroFN @DeyyFN and @Reverse2k! Congratulations to our NAE #FNCS Trios Champions. pic.twitter.com/kvr228XJ6g— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) November 2, 2020
.@Mongraal @mitr0 and @taysonFN stay on top! Congratulations to the C2S4 EU #FNCS Champions. pic.twitter.com/EJRaUTu1oK— Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) November 1, 2020
As many expected, Mongraal and his team won in Europe, winning $111,000. TNA Deyy, TNA Mero, Reverse2K, who were second last week, bagged the main title with a $66,000 prize. 100T Arkhram., 100T rehx, NRG EpikWhale won in NA West with 310 points, while the team that came in second scored 201.
