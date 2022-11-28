68 Seconds! Canada's Alphonso Davies Nets Fastest Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2022: Watch

Canada's journey at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 ended after a crushing 4-1 loss to Croatia in their second match. They became the second team after the host to get knocked out during the group stage. Canada vs Croatia match played at the Khalifa International Stadium saw Canada score its first-ever goal in the FIFA World Cup. The victory meant Croatia and Morocco, which caused another upset by beating Belgium 2-0, both have four points in Group F. Belgium has three points and still has a chance to advance.

Alphonso Davies scores fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Canada's first-ever goal at the World Cup came through their star player Alphonso Davies. Tajon Buchanan made a run along the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross for the Bayern Munich winger to score the fastest goal of the tournament with just 68 seconds on the clock.

Davies found the back of the net with a towering header. Former USA international Clint Dempsey netted the fastest goal in a group stage of the FIFA World Cup during the 2014 edition of the tournament. Dempsey netted the fastest goal after 29 seconds against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2014. The goal was also a shot at redemption for Davies, who missed the chance to score against Belgium in the opening match as Thibaut Courtois pulled off a good save to deny a goal to the youngster from the penalty spot.

Canada vs Croatia match highlights

After Davies scored the opening goal of the match, Croatia took control of the game and unsettled the Canadian defence with swift moves closer to their opponent's box. Kramaric almost equalised for Croatia in the 26th minute only to see his goal being ruled offside however he managed to score the equaliser 10 minutes later. Livaja completed Croatia's comeback blasting the ball from outside the penalty box to score the second goal in the 44th minute.



Kramaric scored his second of the match in the 70th minute. Majer completed the route scoring a goal in stoppage time. Canada is yet to score any points after losing its first two matches. However, they have a chance to make history on Thursday when they face Morocco in its final match. Canada was also eliminated in the group stage of the team’s only other World Cup appearance in 1986.