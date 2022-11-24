FIFA World Cup: Did Canada Lose Out On Penalties? VAR Sparks Controversy In Qatar Again

Canada's wait for their first-ever FIFA World Cup goal continues after going down to Belgium by a solitary goal in their opening match of the tournament. Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal for Belgium while Alphonso Davies missed the penalty for Canada. However, Canada still had the chance to try and level the scores, had they been given two more penalties during the match.

Should Canada have had VAR penalties against Belgium?

Canada vs Belgium match witnessed the first penalty incident of the match in the 10th minute after a handball was given against Yannick Carrasco. Davies' shot was blocked by Thibaut Courtois denying Canada their first goal. There was another penalty incident soon after, when Canada's Tojan Buchanan was brought down by Jan Vertonghen inside the box after Eden Hazard's back pass went across to a Canadian player. However, a strange offside decision was made by the assistant referee, and VAR wasn't consulted. The third penalty incident in question was when Axel Witsel brought down Richie Laryea in the box in the 38th minute, however, once again, the referee decided against giving a spot kick.

Canada robbed of another penalty by the referee. Linesman gave offside when Hazard passed the ball.#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #BELCAN pic.twitter.com/ht5ZSvzgiy — Manish (@tobimanish) November 23, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada vs Belgium match highlights

Belgium are currently ranked second in the world in FIFA rankings but the Roberto Martinez-coached side looked rusty against Canada in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Canada returned to the World Cup stage after 36 years and could have had an early lead, had it not been for Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who blocked Alphonso Davies' spot kick. Canada had 14 shots in the first half alone, the most by a team at the World Cup without scoring in 16 years.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 44th minute but not by De Bruyne’s brilliant through-balls or Eden Hazard’s dribbles, but through a simple long ball over the top of Canada’s defence by centre-back Toby Alderweireld. The pass split the defense with Batshuayi found the back of the net with a left-footed finish into the far corner. Belgium controlled the second half to not only hold onto the one goal lead but also get the first three points of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Following the victory, Belgium got a record-equalling eighth consecutive group stage win at the World Cup.