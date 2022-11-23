Cristiano Ronaldo Handed Two-match Ban And Hefty Fine For Phone Smashing Incident

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a two-match ban and fined £50,000 over his improper conduct following a game against Everton FC last season. Ronaldo had angrily smashed the phone of a young fan with autism and dyspraxia following United's 1-0 defeat to Everton in April this year. The incident had garnered a lot of attention with people criticising the Portuguese star for his violent behaviour with the kid.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000, and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3. The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Manchester United FC and Everton FC on Saturday April 9, 2022 was improper. An independent Regulatory Commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions," the FA said in its statement.

What happened?

In a video that went viral after the game between United and Everton earlier this year, Ronaldo was seen slapping a mobile phone out of a 14-year-old fan's hand as he walked off the pitch in rage. After the video of the incident went viral, Ronaldo issued an apology, where he said that it is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, and patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game," Ronaldo added.

The sanction on Ronaldo has come at a time when the 37-year-old is facing issues at Old Trafford. Ronaldo has been released by Manchester United on mutual terms following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. In the interview with Morgan, Ronaldo had slammed the club and coach Erik ten Hag, saying that he doesn't respect the Dutch professional. Ronaldo also said that United made no progress since former manager Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

Image: AP

