Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Two-match Ban Affect His FIFA World Cup Campaign With Portugal?

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a two-match ban and fined £50,000 by the Football Association (FA) for his improper conduct following a match between Manchester United and Everton FC last season. Ronaldo was seen smashing a young fan's phone as he walked off the pitch in rage after United's defeat to Everton in April this year. An independent panel constituted by the FA found that his conduct was both improper and violent and imposed sanctions on him.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000, and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3. The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Manchester United FC and Everton FC on Saturday April 9, 2022 was improper. An independent Regulatory Commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions," the FA said in its statement.

Will the ban affect his World Cup 2022 campaign?

Ronaldo is currently with his national team in Qatar, where he has gone to take part in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Portugal are slated to play their first match of the World Cup against Ghana on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at Stadium 974 at 9:30 p.m. IST. The key question in everyone's mind right now is will the ban imposed by FA will affect Ronaldo's World Cup campaign.

The answer to this important question is, NO. The sanctions imposed by the FA will not affect Ronaldo's World Cup campaign. The ban will not be applicable in the World Cup. It will be transferred to whichever club Ronaldo joins after the World Cup is over. The 37-year-old is currently a free agent after Manchester United released him on mutual terms earlier this week.

Ronaldo had a fallout with United over a controversial interview he gave to Piers Morgan before the World Cup, where he criticised both the club and the coach for their treatment of him. Ronaldo said that he doesn't respect United manager Erik ten Hag because the latter doesn't respect him. He also said that United made no progress on the field after legendary manager Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

Image: AP