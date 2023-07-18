'A lot of talk': Real Madrid footballer discusses club's pursuit for Mbappe, Harry Kane

Quick links:
Kylian Mbappe (left), Florintino Perez (Middle), and Harry Kane (right); (Image: AP)
Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe is a saga that does not seem to get over. Following a drama-laden 2022 summer transfer which saw the France captain extending his contract at PSG and breaking the hearts of Real Madrid fans, the club is apparently once again making an endeavor to sign Mbappe. While the pursuit is still in place, a Real Madrid attacker has come forward and expressed his take on the club's relentless attempt to get him inside Santiago Bernabeu. The player also paid heed to the earlier speculations of Real Madrid's interest in Harry Kane.
Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid have long been on the lookout for a replacement. In between, Karim Benzema stepped up for the team to become the primary goalscorer of the club, and also the emergence of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo goes kept the flow of goals running. However, with Benzema gone, the club is in dire need of a striker.
While they have roped in Joselu from Espanyol, but the search for a prolific goalscorer is still open. Thus, Kylian Mbappe is the only name that fits the need. Rodrygo recently laid weight on the subject of Mbappe to Madrid and highlighted the complications. Here's what he said on Sport TV:
[Kylian Mbappe celebrates during a PSG game; Image: AP]
"At Real Madrid, it's very complicated, there are always rumors, and this year there were rumors about Harry Kane. When I arrived in Madrid there was a lot of talk about Pogba coming, so I don't have any information we have to wait and see. Of course, I hope Mbappe comes because he will help us a lot. He is a real star, but we really don't know anything."
It is speculated that Real Madrid is ready to splurge a massive sum of €200 million (£171m/$225m) this summer. However, will PSG accept the offer this time is anybody's guess? What do you think about this Mbappe and Madrid conundrum, do you think it will ever reach an end?