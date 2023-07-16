Real Madrid's Pre-season Full Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming

Quick links:
Real Madrid squad celebrating a goal, Image-AP
Real Madrid are set to start their 2023 pre-season tour, as they will be eyeing a successful season this year. It is reported that the 2023–24 season could be Carlo Anclotti’s last season at Real Madrid after the Italian coach is in talks to coach the Brazil National Team in 2024.
Here is everything you need to know about Real Madrid’s pre-season tour:
The broadcasters for Real Madrid's pre-season games are yet to be announced, but the club's in-house network, Real Madrid TV, has previously covered friendlies and will most likely do so again this summer. Real Madrid's official YouTube channel will also include highlights and additional programming. Fubo TV and Fox Sports 2 have also been available to US viewers.
Real Madrid's team is anticipated to undergo big changes this summer. Karim Benzema has left for the Saudi Pro League, leaving a hole that the club intends to fill with the possible signing of Kylian Mbappe, who is apparently unhappy at his present club. Jude Bellingham, who just completed a high-value transfer to Real Madrid, is also poised to start his career with the Spanish giants. Arda Guler, a promising teenage winger recruited from Fenerbahce, is also expected to play. Several established stars, though, will remain with the club. The roster is anticipated to include Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois, and Eduardo Camavinga. Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti will remain as manager in July, despite months of doubt.