Real Madrid's Pre-season Full Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming

Real Madrid are set to start their 2023 pre-season tour, as they will be eyeing a successful season this year. It is reported that the 2023–24 season could be Carlo Anclotti’s last season at Real Madrid after the Italian coach is in talks to coach the Brazil National Team in 2024.

3 things you need to know

Real Madrid have won 14 Champions League titles

Carlo Ancelotti won two UCLs with Real Madrid

Real Madrid will face FC Barcelona in their upcoming pre-season matches

Here is everything you need to know about Real Madrid’s pre-season tour:

Where will Real Madrid play their pre-season in 2023?

Real Madrid has made official announcements about their impending trip to the United States, which will include four games spaced out over two weeks

What is Real Madrid's pre-season full schedule in 2023?

On July 23, the trip will get underway with a thrilling matchup against AC Milan, a team that advanced to the semifinals of the Champions League. Madrid's next match is on July 26 against Manchester United in Houston, Texas. The American Clasico on July 29 versus Barcelona, their archrivals, is a much-awaited tour highlight. On August 2, a game against Juventus in Orlando will mark the end of the journey. Additionally, Real Madrid's new home uniform for 2023–24 will make its debut during this trip

Real Madrid's pre-season full schedule:

July 23, AC Milan, 10:00pm ET / 3:00am BST, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

July 26, Manchester United, 10:30pm ET / 5:30am BST, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

July 29, Barcelona, 5:00pm ET / 10:00pm BST, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

August 2, Juventus, 7:30pm ET / 12:30am BST, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Where to watch Real Madrid's 2023–24 pre-season tour?

The broadcasters for Real Madrid's pre-season games are yet to be announced, but the club's in-house network, Real Madrid TV, has previously covered friendlies and will most likely do so again this summer. Real Madrid's official YouTube channel will also include highlights and additional programming. Fubo TV and Fox Sports 2 have also been available to US viewers.

What is the squad for the upcoming pre-season tour?

Real Madrid's team is anticipated to undergo big changes this summer. Karim Benzema has left for the Saudi Pro League, leaving a hole that the club intends to fill with the possible signing of Kylian Mbappe, who is apparently unhappy at his present club. Jude Bellingham, who just completed a high-value transfer to Real Madrid, is also poised to start his career with the Spanish giants. Arda Guler, a promising teenage winger recruited from Fenerbahce, is also expected to play. Several established stars, though, will remain with the club. The roster is anticipated to include Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois, and Eduardo Camavinga. Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti will remain as manager in July, despite months of doubt.