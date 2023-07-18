Cristiano Ronaldo Takes MASSIVE Jibe At Lionel Messi: 'Saudi Pro League Better Than MLS'

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia earlier this year paved the way for several top names in European players opting to join the Saudi Pro League. After Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and even Steve Gerrard have arrived in the league. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been recently linked with a possible move back to European football, and to his former side Real Madrid.

3 Things You Need To Know

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after ending his 2nd spell at Manchester United

Ronaldo scored a whopping 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid

Ronaldo is currently 38-year-old, at the twilight of his career

Ronaldo claims Saudi Pro League is better than Lionel Messi’s new home MLS

Al-Nassr clashed against La Liga side Celta Vigo in a club-friendly match on Monday night but ended up suffering a 5-0 loss. After the defeat, Ronaldo spoke about his future and said he won’t be heading back to Europe or US. He also claimed that the Saudi Pro League is better than Major League Soccer. As per football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo said, “The Saudi league is better than the MLS”.

Meanwhile, as reported by Daily Mail, here’s what Ronaldo said about his future after the 5-0 beating at the hands of Celta Vigo.

I'm 100 percent sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here. I won't return to European football, the door is completely closed. I'm 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality. The only league that for me has a lot of quality and is at a higher level than all the others is the Premier League. The Spanish league does not have that great quality. The Portuguese league is a good league, but it is not a top, top league. The German league I think has also lost a lot. I'm sure I won't play in Europe again. I want to play in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi gets unveiled as Inter Miami player

This comes a day after Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi was unveiled at his new club Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly turned down a big money offer from Saudi Arabia and opted to choose the US as his next destination. Messi might make his Inter Miami debut during a League Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Arul.