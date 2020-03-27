AC Milan 'keeper Donnarumma Says He 'fears' Facing Juve Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his arrival in English football in some fashion during his time at Manchester United. Defenders were wary of facing the Portuguese winger who displayed a penchant for stepovers before dribbling past the opposition. With age, Cristiano Ronaldo has adopted a different style of play, one that focuses on banging in the goals. While his new approach to football has helped him hit the ground running at Juventus, Ronaldo still instils the same sense of fear in goalkeepers as he once did at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

AC Milan's Donnarumma fears Ronaldo the most

Many goalkeepers have admitted their struggles while facing Cristiano Ronaldo. The recent one is AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma. In a recent interview, the 21-year-old AC Milan 'keeper talked about facing Cristiano Ronaldo. Gianluigi Donnarumma stated that he has faced many great forwards but Cristiano Ronaldo is the one he has always feared.

🗣️ Donnarumma: “I have faced many great forwards, but I have always feared Ronaldo the most." 😧 pic.twitter.com/VIwlzeHGm5 — Goal (@goal) March 27, 2020

There have been many reports of Donnarumma leaving AC Milan for another club but the Italian 'keeper has cleared the air about that issue. Donnarumma has insisted that he will not leave his boyhood club AC Milan for any other club. Donnarumma, while talking to ANSA, did a Q&A round. He stated that the Rossoneri colours mean a lot to him as he grew up there.

The AC Milan shot-stopper added that he has always been an AC Milan fan and he can't help but give his best for the shirt. “The first goal is the one I share with AC Milan and the one we have set ourselves at the beginning of the season. The personal goal is to always give my best and try to concede as few goals as possible,” added Donnarumma

