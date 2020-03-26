Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Does The Home Top Bin Challenge; Watch

The COVID-19 crisis has taken a massive toll on the world of football. All the major leagues in Europe have come to a standstill until further notice. It might take a couple of months before authorities decide to continue with the leagues. Some leagues might also get cancelled looking at the on-going situation. Like millions of fans around the world, players are also engaging in other activities to while away their spare time. Some players have started a new challenge on social media site which goes by the name of the 'Stay At Home Challenge' and others are doing the gesture challenge. Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, however, is focusing on football even during the COVID-19 crisis with a different kind of challenge.

Coronavirus lockdown: Manchester United record signing Harry Maguire does the Home Top Bin Challenge

Manchester United skipper, Harry Maguire took part in one of the social media challenges which goes by the name of the "Home Top Bin Challenge". In the challenge, the players have to slot the ball in the top bin of the goal. The Manchester United club-record signing appears to have nailed the challenge. Harry Maguire attempted twice and hit the bullseye on both attempts. The Englishman uploaded the video on his official Instagram account. Harry Maguire further nominated his Manchester United counterpart Jesse Lingard to do the challenge.

However, Jesse Lingard was not too pleased with Harry Maguire nominating him for the challenge. Lingard commented, "We don't all have nets in the yard". Harry Maguire's England teammate James Maddison also left a quirky comment on the Manchester United centre-back's post. The Premier League star commented, "How many balls lost in the process please?".

Coronavirus lockdown: Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has quarantine qualms

