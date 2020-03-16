Coronavirus Lockdown: AC Milan's Asmir Begovic Talks About The Scary Situation In Italy

It's been four days since all the major sports events in the world have been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, the situation in some parts of the world is more serious than in others. Countries like Italy and China have been in lockdown for days, with the virus creating a situation of havoc. AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic recently talked about the on-going situation in Italy. Begovic compared the situation of Italy to that of a movie scene as the county is facing a Coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus lockdown: Milan is silent

Serie A has been suspended until April 2020 and all the teams have been advised to stop with their training for now. There are around 24,747 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Italy and 1,809 deaths. Asmir Begovic has described the situation as a threatening one. In an interview with The Mirror, the former Bournemouth 'keeper stated that the streets of Milan are deserted and that only supermarkets are open at this time. Begovic added that he has never seen anything like this in his life.

Coronavirus lockdown: Begovic on the shutdown

"You can get a little bit of food and then it's straight back to your home. It's crazy. People have said it's like a movie scene and it really is. I'm not sure people understand how bad it is here. But it's hit the country hard. You feel for the country, with a lot of deaths and people being infected. It's devastating and heartbreaking for the people." said Begovic, while talking about the on-going situation in Milan.

Coronavirus lockdown: AC Milan players send out messages

Coronavirus lockdown: AC Milan's first team will resume training from March 23, 2020