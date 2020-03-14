Cristiano Ronaldo's Self-quarantine Madeira Pad Has Rooftop Pool, Ocean View: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is in quarantine after his Juventus teammate, Daniele Rugani tested positive for Coronavirus. The Juventus superstar shared the dressing room with Rugani during Juventus' Serie A clash against Inter Milan. All the Juventus players were asked to take self-isolation for at least 14 days following Rugani testing positive. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in Madeira with his whole family, to stay safe from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira house: CR7 with his family in isolation

Cristiano Ronaldo landed in his hometown on Monday. However, the Juventus star is isolating in style as he is staying in a lavish house which has a view of the Atlantic Ocean. Cristiano Ronaldo's fiance, Georgina Rodriguez has been sharing pictures of their hideaway on her Instagram account. Georgina, first uploaded a picture of Ronaldo's oldest son by a rooftop pool. She then uploaded a photo of their daughter, Alana sitting on a couch by a window. Georgina captioned the picture; “After mummy told her off, she punished me with her little face of an angry doll.”

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the Madeira Botanical Garden with his family to check up for the Coronavirus. The Juventus star also visited his mother, who is admitted in the Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital. Ronaldo was advised to take full precaution before visiting his mother. Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia also travelled from Brazil to visit their mother. She later uploaded a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo with her siblings Elma and Hugo on Wednesday. Ronaldo might spend a couple of weeks in the Madeira island as Serie A is suspended till April.

Does Ronaldo have Coronavirus?

The answer to the "Does Ronaldo have Coronavirus" is, so far, a no. Many reports suggest that Ronaldo has tested negative for the virus. Earlier this week, his Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala also refuted rumours that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.