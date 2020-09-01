Adama Traore Withdraws From Spain Squad After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Wolverhampton Wanderers' striker Adama Traore suffered a major setback in his stint with the national team after he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The Wolves star was recently called up for the national duty by manager Luis Enrique but has now been forced to withdraw from the Spanish squad. As a result, Traore will now have to take another test on Tuesday and wait for those results to determine his near future with the team.

Also Read | Adama Traore turns into superman, sprints past players in no time to win penalty: Watch

Adama Traore second player after Mikel Oyarzabal to contract COVID-19

Every player that has been called for the national duty has to mandatorily undergo the coronavirus tests. That's when Adama Traore tested COVID-19 positive, according to a report by Spanish media publication Marca. The report comes as a blow to Spain, with Adama Traore becoming the second player to contract the virus after Mikel Oyarzabal. In the event of Traore testing positive again, then he will continue with self-isolation. If not, then he can head back to Spain.

Three huge points. Just one game left. Focused on fighting to the end. pic.twitter.com/NahYuCMTxL — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) July 20, 2020

Also Read | Man City and Juventus leading the race for £80m-rated Wolves star Adama Traore: Report

Adama Traore's struggle with national team continues

Following the revelation, Adama Traore has excused himself from participating in the national team. Spain are slated to come up against Germany and Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League. The Wolves' striker, despite his sensational run of form with the Premier League heavyweights, has endured difficult times with the national team.

This isn't the first instance that Adama Traore has had to give up on the opportunity to play for Spain. The Wolves striker had to withdraw from participating with the national team after he sustained an injury in November last year. Still, his performance with the Premier League outfit cannot be denied completely, with the Spaniard netting 6 goals, while also racking up 12 assists last season.

Also Read | Liverpool make move for Adama Traore as Jurgen Klopp calls Wolves attacker 'unplayable'

Adama Traore transfer to Liverpool?

The striker's efforts with Wolves have reaped benefits for him as top Premier League clubs are vying for his signature. Among the potential suitors are Premier League champions Liverpool as well as Pep Guardiola-managed Manchester City. Wolves are well aware of the fact that they will have to sell Adama Traore to raise funds amid the coronavirus crisis. Besides, Barcelona, the club where he grew up in, are also keen on sealing the Adama Traore transfer.

Also Read | Protesters march for Adama Traore in French town

Image courtesy: Adama Traore official Twitter handle