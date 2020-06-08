Liverpool Make Move For Adama Traore As Jurgen Klopp Calls Wolves Attacker 'unplayable'

After missing out on RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, Liverpool have turned their attention towards an Adama Traore transfer. Premier League champions-elect Liverpool have reportedly made an inquiry about the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger as Jurgen Klopp previously described the lightning-fast Spanish winger as 'unplayable'. Liverpool are eager to secure the Adama Traore transfer after Chelsea agreed on personal terms with the Reds' initial transfer target, Timo Werner.

Adama Traore transfer news: Liverpool keen on Wolves star

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have made an inquiry for Wolves winger Adama Traore after having lost out on signing RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. Adama Traore has had a massive impact on Nuno Espirito Santos' side this season, helping Wolverhampton Wanderers into sixth place on the Premier League table, only five points away from a Champions League spot with 9 matchdays remaining. Liverpool's interest in Traore comes after Chelsea agreed to sign the Reds' initial transfer target, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. Jurgen Klopp's unit were heavily linked with a move for the prolific German striker but were dealt a massive blow as Frank Lampard's Chelsea have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the 24-year-old.

However, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are now looking at alternatives to bolster their attacking department and identified Wolves' star Adama Traore as the next possible option. Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Adama Traore during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Wolves at the Molineaux Stadium earlier this year in January. The 52-year-old German labelled Traore as 'unplayable' with Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson also admitting that the rapid winger 'ripped him to bits' during the encounter. Traore has scored six goals for Wolves also registering seven assists across all competitions this season.

Adama Traore transfer news: Raul Jimenez at exit door as well

Adama Traore signed for Wolves in the summer of 2018 from Middlesbrough for a reported £18 million transfer fee. Although the Wolves are reportedly reluctant to offload one of their star performers this season, Nuno Espirito Santo might be unable to keep a hold of the 24-year-old Traore if Liverpool decide to step up their pursuit. Traore would be tempted to join a club that is on course to win major titles and become a part of Klopp's squad.

Liverpool's interest in Traore is a massive headache for Nuno considering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are also looking to negotiate a deal for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez. The Mexican forward is already aged 29 and is looking to win some silverware before entering the twilight years of his career.

