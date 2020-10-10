FIFA's Strongest Player Adebayo Akinfenwa In Talks Over Sensational Move To WWE

Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa revealed he is in talks over a sensational move to WWE. Popularly known as the 'world's strongest footballer,' the 38-year-old has been rated to have the highest physical stats in FIFA for several years now. He continued the streak this year with a 97 strength rating in FIFA 21, ahead of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. His high physical rating is quite impressive considering overall rating is just 65.

Akinfenwa has never shied away from talking about his love for wrestling and that he would like to make a career as a pro wrestler after hanging up his boots. At 38, Akinfenwa's football career could soon be drawing to a close. However, the striker revealed his already discussions over a switch to wrestling.

Speaking to TalkSport, Akinfenwa said, "I’ve had a couple of calls recently in regards to that (going into wrestling). I’ll be following up on that soon, so it could go up or down depending on the outcome of that. I can’t tell you a direct percentage in terms of that, but it’s something I’m really passionate about, so watch this space, people."

A longtime Liverpool fan, Akinfenwa even opened up on his desire to be in a Royal Rumble style match with fellow footballers like Virgil van Dijk, Adama Traore, Sebastian Haller, Troy Deeney and Michael Antonio - all known for their strength in football. However, Akinfenwa reckons he could still take them out inside the squared circle.

Adebayo Akinfenwa declares himself for WWE Draft 2020

Earlier this week, Adebayo Akinfenwa stunned social media when he declared himself for WWE Draft 2020. The 38-year-old posted a video of himself where he said: "There’s been a lot of rumours, a lot of whispers, so I’m declaring myself right now for the WWE Draft! It all goes down this Friday night live on SmackDown. So this is message is for the RAW and SmackDown GMs, for the commissioner, Mr Vince McMahon himself. You know what’s synonymous with me. You got my number, hit me up on WhatsApp! There’s a lot of people that’s affiliated with the word 'The Beast', or 'Beast Mode', but there can only be one."

Akinfenwa made sure he turned the right heads with his post as he called out WWE's 'Beast' Brock Lesnar as well as current WWE champion Drew McIntyre. "I say what I believe, and I believe what I say. No procrastinating, let's get it done. And yes, I'm still balling - but in life, we always find a way. So let’s find a way" he added.

Adebayo Akinfenwa started his football career back in 2001 as member of Watford's youth team. He played for 14 clubs in his professional career and has been with Wycombe since 2016. The 38-year-old has made 720 career appearances, scoring 226 goals.

(Image Credits: Adebayo Akinfenwa, WWE Instagram)