Cristiano Ronaldo & Six Juve Stars Facing Legal Action, £900 Fine For Quarantine Breach

Cristiano Ronaldo and six other Juventus players are facing potential legal action and a fine of up to £900 fine for an alleged breach in Serie A's quarantine guidelines. Despite the players told to remain in isolation within their camp at Continassa, Ronaldo and several other Juve stars left the camp, which has reportedly forced the local authorities to investigate the breach.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Madeira House Robbed While Portuguese Star Away On International Duty

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine breach to be investigated

Juventus players were told to stay in their camp until the latest set of COVID-19 test results arrive for all players. The strict instruction was passed after two members of the club - later reported to be staff members - tested positive for the virus last Saturday. Per reports in Italy, veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Merih Demiral left the club for their respective homes on Monday. Subsequently, Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Paulo Dybala, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado and Rodrigo Bentancur left Juventus' bubble to report at their respective national camps.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Case? 10-year-old Case Trial Set To Begin In Nevada

Reports suggest Juventus could not stop their players from leaving the bubble. The club, however, made sure they reported the names of the players to the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the necessary investigation. Roberto Testi, the director of the Prevention Department of the ASL Citta di Torino, told reporters in Italy that nothing controversial will come from the breach. Instead, the players will only have to pay a fine and may even need to attend a disciplinary hearing.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Most 'dangerous' Celebrity To Search Online In 2020: Report

Andrea Pirlo’s team has continued train in isolation at their camp in Continassa. The club was put in red alert after two members of the staff tested positive for the virus, just before several members of the squad were set to depart for international duty. All players were tested on Saturday, the results of which were awaited before granting the players permission to leave for the national camps. Players were allowed to train and move within the bubble but they were prohibited from making contact with the outside world before the test results came in.

Other players on international duty like France's Adrien Rabiot, Wales' Aaron Ramsey, Poland's Wojciech Szczesny and Italy duo Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were given the clearance to leave the bubble on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo played 72 minutes in Portugal's 0-0 draw at home to Spain on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old will be back in action on Sunday night when Portugal face world champions France in the UEFA Nations League.

Also Read | Suárez Says He Spent Days In Tears Amid Rift With Barcelona

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)