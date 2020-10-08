What Time Does FIFA 21 Come Out? Here's The Exact Release Time Of The Upcoming EA Release

FIFA 21 release is just around the corner and the players are certainly excited for the upcoming EA release. The game is officially being launched on October 9, 2020, but some of the players have already started playing the game. This is because of the early access given by the makers for all the people who bought the Ultimate of Champions Edition of the game. Read more to know about FIFA 21 release date, release time, pre-load and early access.

What time foes FIFA 21 come out?

The i's are getting dotted and the t's are getting crossed 🖋



Play the full version of #FIFA21 by 9 Oct & get:



-A #DeadlineDay pack feat. #OTW loan items

-An untradeable guaranteed TOTW player pack



— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 5, 2020

FIFA 21 is being released tomorrow and the players want to know how to get the early access for the game. The release time of the game is 00:00 BST which is around 4.30 am in Kolkata Time. In order to access the game earlier than the release date, the players will need to buy the ultimate or the champions edition of the game to get early access before the launch. The makers had already started the early access from October 6 and had given their players a total of 3 days to play before release. The game is being released tomorrow so if you buy the normal edition, your game could start downloading by midnight. But if you still want to get your hands on the FIFA 21 gameplay before the majority, then getting the early access is a must.

More about FIFA 21

The makers have certainly added a lot more to the game. They have also given a lot of advantages for the players who bought the champions or ultimate edition of the game. FIFA 21 makers certainly took it a step ahead in gaming after adding features like new player transfer and loan options. Their efforts to make the game even more realistic seem to have succeeded with additions like new attributes like plyer sharpness which shows how ready a player or a team is for a match.

With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, and Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

