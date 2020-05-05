Adebayor's Team Shows Off Luxury Car Collection To 'motivate' Fans, Faces Backlash

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor was subject to intense criticism recently after his team showed off his luxury car collection while he undergoes isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown. Adebayor recently made headlines after he decided against donating towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his home country, Togo.

Adebayor car collection: Team posts car collection video during coronavirus lockdown

An Instagram account named 'Team_Adebayor' posted a video of the Adebayor car collection that the former Real Madrid striker possesses. The accompanying caption with the video reads, "This video is not a message to tell you « SEA has made it », but rather to say « You can do it too !». All you need to do is believing in yourself and keep working even when no one is watching. Tag a friend who needs to see this", implying that they aim to inspire people amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, people in Togo didn't take too kindly to the Adebayor car collection as they began criticising him for showing off his wealth in the middle of a pandemic situation.

Adebayor car collection: Countrymen criticise the striker

Adebayor has been undergoing self-isolation in his native land of Togo. He received backlash in his country after it was reported that the former Arsenal player had declined to donate towards the fight against coronavirus, claiming that it wasn't his responsibility to donate. However, in the past, Adebayor has lent support in improving the lives of children in Togo. He has also toured his country to play charity games, while also donating food and school supplies to impoverished and deprived children.

Adebayor car collection: Striker accused of being virus carrier

Adebayor was playing with Paraguayan side Olimpia before the spread of the pandemic that led to the coronavirus lockdown. He joined the Paraguayan outfit on a free transfer earlier this year from Turkish club Kayserispor. Adebayor returned to his hometown after the spread of the virus, thus facing a backlash with some people accusing him of acting as a virus carrier back to his hometown, an accusation that Adebayor has strongly denied.

