Liverpool Demand More Time For The Signing Of Timo Werner To Assess Coronavirus Impact

Defending European champions Liverpool have reportedly informed RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner’s representatives that the club needs more time to decide if they should make a formal offer for the Germany international. Liverpool have been linked with a move for the young striker, with reports suggesting that the Reds are looking to bring the 24-year-old to Anfield this summer. However, the impact of the coronavirus lockdown is likely to affect the transfer market, which has led to Liverpool asking for more time to make a decision regarding the Timo Werner transfer.

Timo Werner transfer: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to trigger £52.7 million clause?

Absolute Ehrensache für mich, bei dieser Initiative von Joshua Kimmich und @leongoretzka_ dabei zu sein!🤝 In diesen schwierigen Zeiten müssen alle zusammenhalten und wir Fußballer möchten hier unsere Solidarität zum Ausdruck bringen. #WEKICKCORONA

1/2 pic.twitter.com/3hj50Iwgv9 — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) March 24, 2020

Timo Werner reportedly has a release clause of £52.7 million ($65 million), with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool more than willing to trigger it. However, amid the unavoidable circumstances that have ensued due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool are willing to wait for a few weeks before making a formal offer, to assess the situation of the upcoming summer transfer market. Meanwhile, Man United have reportedly enquired about the striker as clubs wait for a Premier League return.

Timo Werner told us: „A challenge in a foreign league would appeal to me rather than a move to Bayern“ Liverpool Calling! @BILD_Sport @TimoWerner @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 1, 2020

Timo Werner transfer: Striker willing to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Apart from Liverpool and Man United, other major European giants, including the likes of Bayern Munich have shown interest in signing Timo Werner. However, reports suggest that the striker has made it amply clear that he harbours a dream move to the Premier League to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. This comes as a major blow to Bayern Munich who have been on the lookout for a striker for quite some time to replace Robert Lewandowski in the near future.

Timo Werner transfer: Liverpool target's stats for RB Leipzig

Timo Werner’s contract with RB Leipzig runs until 2023. The Germany international is considered as one of the top Bundesliga strikers having already netted 27 goals in 36 games for the club this season, while also bagging 12 assists to his credit.

