ADL Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live

Adelaide United will go up against Sydney FC in the upcoming clash in the A-League at the ANZ Stadium. Adelaide United are 6th in the A-League table with 34 points to their name. They have managed to win 11 games in the season so far (Draw 1, Losses 12). They won 5-3 in their last A-league clash against Perth Glory. Sydney FC are top of the league with 51 points. They have won 16 games in the season so far (Draws 3, Losses 4). However, they have failed to win in their previous two league games. Sydney FC are undefeated in their last 11 Hyundai A-League games against Adelaide United (W8, D3), keeping seven clean sheets in that period.

The ADL vs SYD matchup will commence on Thursday, August 6 at 3 PM IST.

ADL vs SYD live: ADL vs SYD Dream11 team

ADL vs SYD top picks

Paul Izzo (Captain) Michael Jakobsen (Vice-captain) Jordan Elsey Andrew Redmayne Alex Wilkinson Ryan McGowan

ADL vs SYD live: Squads for the ADL vs SYD Dream11 team

ADL vs SYD Dream11 team: Adelaide United (ADL) squad

Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

ADL vs SYD Dream11 team: Sydney FC (SYD) squad

Adam Pavlesic, Tom Heward-Belle, Andrew Redmayne, Patrick Flottmann, Harry Van-der-Saag, Ben Warland, Michael Zullo, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan Mcgowan, Anthony Caceres, Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Chris Zuvela, Trent Buhagiar, Luke Ivanovic, Marco Tilio, Jordi Swibel, Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses

ADL vs SYD Dream11 prediction: Probable ADL vs SYD playing 11

Adelaide United : Paul Izzo, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Louis D’Arrigo, Michael Maria, Ryan Strain, Riley McGree, Stefan Mauk, James Troisi, Nikola Mileusnic, George Blackwood

: Paul Izzo, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Louis D’Arrigo, Michael Maria, Ryan Strain, Riley McGree, Stefan Mauk, James Troisi, Nikola Mileusnic, George Blackwood Sydney FC: Andrew Redmayne, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Luke Brattan, Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Milos Ninkovic, Harry Van Der Saag

ADL vs SYD live: ADL vs SYD Dream11 prediction

Our ADL vs SYD Dream11 prediction is that Sydney FC will win this game.

