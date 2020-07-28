Last Updated:

Real Madrid Mumbai Fan Club Celebrate LaLiga Title Win By Supplying Food To The Needy

Real Madrid Mumbai decided to celebrate the fan page's 1 year anniversary and the Los Blancos's 34th title glory with a special gesture for the city.

Written By
Abhishek Shetty
real madrid mumbai

Real Madrid clinched their 34th LaLiga title earlier this month with a series of impressive performances since the re-start of the league. Real Madrid fans around the world celebrated the win of their favourite club in their own way. However, the Los Blancos asked their local fans to not gather outside their stadium for the celebration keeping the on-going coronavirus pandemic in mind and the club loyals did exactly what was asked of them.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Invited To Train With Real Madrid By Sergio Ramos After Skilful Display

Real Madrid fans in India celebrate club's win

However, a certain Real Madrid fan club all the way in Mumbai, India decided to take the celebration to a higher level. The Real Madrid Mumbai fans stepped outside their houses to distribute food and supplies to the needy while celebrating their club's triumph. The Real Madrid Mumbai fan club decided to celebrate their social media page's 1-year anniversary and the Los Blancos's 34th title glory with this special gesture. India has been highly hit by coronavirus and the underprivileged are finding it difficult to pass their days with most part of the city being under lockdown. These set of fans reached out to those who were in need and donated however much was there within their reach. 

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Trolls Fan Who Called Him 'overrated', Fans Love The Meltdown

Real Madrid supporters club Mumbai

Also Read | Twitch Introduces Sports Channel, Partners With Real Madrid, NBA, UFC Among Others

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Rejects Real Madrid Move, Confirms He Will Stay At PSG Next Season

(Source: MadridMumbai/Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all