Real Madrid Mumbai Fan Club Celebrate LaLiga Title Win By Supplying Food To The Needy

Real Madrid clinched their 34th LaLiga title earlier this month with a series of impressive performances since the re-start of the league. Real Madrid fans around the world celebrated the win of their favourite club in their own way. However, the Los Blancos asked their local fans to not gather outside their stadium for the celebration keeping the on-going coronavirus pandemic in mind and the club loyals did exactly what was asked of them.

Real Madrid fans in India celebrate club's win

However, a certain Real Madrid fan club all the way in Mumbai, India decided to take the celebration to a higher level. The Real Madrid Mumbai fans stepped outside their houses to distribute food and supplies to the needy while celebrating their club's triumph. The Real Madrid Mumbai fan club decided to celebrate their social media page's 1-year anniversary and the Los Blancos's 34th title glory with this special gesture. India has been highly hit by coronavirus and the underprivileged are finding it difficult to pass their days with most part of the city being under lockdown. These set of fans reached out to those who were in need and donated however much was there within their reach.

Real Madrid supporters club Mumbai

Hey @realmadriden fans, something good took place yesterday as the members of our Supporters Club decided to celebrate the Supporters Club's 1st Anniversary and our 34th Liga title in a way in the COVD-19 breakdown by helping the needful ones. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/bE9nk5ycPG — Real Madrid Mumbai ³⁴ (@MadridMumbai) July 27, 2020

So we all raised donation funds and decided to donate the basic food grains, hereby which we decided rice, to feed the underprivileged ones living in tents and huts by the roads and highways along with safety masks. (2/n) pic.twitter.com/V3oOfHHUdZ — Real Madrid Mumbai ³⁴ (@MadridMumbai) July 27, 2020

The rice grains of half a ton, a single packaging consisted of 1.5kg of the grains and were distributed along as per the size of the family as per 1-3 packs for each household and a mask for all the members of every household. (3/n) pic.twitter.com/DxC0Ie7700 — Real Madrid Mumbai ³⁴ (@MadridMumbai) July 27, 2020

On an average from the 340 formed packets at least 200 families were fed and provided with basic safety measures and the best returns was seeing the happiness on their faces (4/n) pic.twitter.com/4JYQddyfVZ — Real Madrid Mumbai ³⁴ (@MadridMumbai) July 27, 2020

A special thanks to each of them who stepped out in such conditions to help the needy ones, mainly @AbbasiGazali and @chrisferns28300 to make it happen and @aDISergio16 @amanshah72 @ParthMadridista @raxhitt, Elton, Bilal for helping out. pic.twitter.com/bcVnPkpNKd — Real Madrid Mumbai ³⁴ (@MadridMumbai) July 27, 2020

(Source: MadridMumbai/Twitter)