Jadon Sancho Agrees 5-year Deal Worth €17.6m Per Year With Man United: Report

England's 20-year-old winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly agreed to join Manchester United on a five-year contract. Borussia Dortmund winger will earn €17.6m per year at Man United according to a report in Bild. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on signing the Englishman and it looks like it is only a matter of time till the deal becomes official and both Dortmund and United come on an agreement over the transfer fee.



Man United's vice-chairman Ed Woodward along with team's transfer negotiator Matt Judge are said to be in advanced talks with the German giants. Multiple reports suggest that Man United will pay the reported sum of £105m for Jadon Sancho in instalments. Man United are expected to pay £60m as the signing amount for Jadon Sancho with the remaining £45m to be partially paid in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Update @Sanchooo10: @BVB expect the club @ManUtd to pay the transfer fee of 120 million euros in installments. That would also be okay for @bvb. But: the offer must be submitted by august 10th @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 3, 2020

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho agrees €17.6m per year deal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is also optimistic about the Jadon Sancho to Man United deal. As reported by the Independent, Jadon Sancho is very excited to join Man United this summer. Dortmund signed the winger for just £8m in 2017 from United's local rivals - Manchester City. Jadon Sancho has come up through the ranks while playing for Man City's youth side. He established himself as one of the best youngsters in Europe while playing for Dortmund in the past couple of seasons.

Jadon Sancho United contract

Jadon Sancho has agreed on a five-year contract with #mufc and will earn €17.6m per year #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 4, 2020

Man United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Man United legend Phil Neville believes that Jadon Sancho will be a perfect match for the Red Devils. Neville showed his faith in the youngster and thinks that he has the right calibre to follow the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham. Phil Neville, while talking with The Webby & O’Neill Podcast, said “I think the right-hand side is the biggest area where we need to improve. An out-and-out winger. “You think about the great Man United sides, Beckham, [Andrei] Kanchelskis… Ronaldo played out there, Ole Gunnar played on the right-hand side. “I think the right-hand side is the one big hole in the squad. “Sancho can play out there and play really well."

Manchester United negotiations with BVB for #Sancho are now in ‘advanced stage’.

Man Utd always wanted to pay him using ‘add ons’ and ‘installments’ after virus. Still no agreement but talks on.

Personal terms are not a problem - his contract would be until June 2025. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

(Source: Jadon Sancho/Instagram, UTDreport/Twitter)