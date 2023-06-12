After Being Snubbed By Lionel Messi, Al-Hilal Eyeing Another PSG Star With A Mega Offer

Why you're reading this: Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the biggest markets for footballers ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made the historic move to the Middle Eastern country. It was rumoured that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi could also go to play in the Saudi Pro League after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain. However, the reports turned out to be false after Major League Soccer club Inter Miami confirmed his signing. Meanwhile, fresh reports have emerged linking Neymar with Saudi club Al Hilal.

3 things you need to know

Neymar's transfer to PSG for a staggering 222 million Euros had generated mixed opinions in Paris.

Neymar has struggled to meet the club's lofty expectations, particularly in their pursuit of UCL success.

Neymar susceptibility to injuries has frustrated fans and affected his performance on the field.

Will Neymar go to Saudi Arabia?

Following Lionel Messi's departure as a free agent, rumors have circulated that PSG's management may consider selling Neymar. Furthermore, Neymar has the potential to secure a lucrative deal with Al-Hilal, who have reportedly shown interest in signing him after Messi chose Inter Miami over them.

Reports from CBS Sports suggest that Neymar could earn a salary similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League during the 2022-23 season. The proposed deal could see Neymar earning a staggering 200 million Euros per year, with a transfer fee of around 45 million Euros. It's worth noting that Neymar is currently contracted with PSG until 2025.

Recent developments in Saudi Arabian football include Karim Benzema's signing with newly crowned champions Al-Ittihad. Whether Neymar will make a move to Saudi Arabia remains uncertain, but such a decision could potentially impact his chances of representing Brazil in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Saudi club to compete with Chelsea and Man United

According to reports, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in securing Neymar for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if the Saudi Arabia club can compete with century-old English Premier League teams in buying the Brazilian superstar. Neymar himself would want to play in the EPL considering the level of skill required to play there but the money might take him to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia if he decides to leave PSG.

