Lionel Messi Detained By Chinese Police; Know Full Details Of The Case

Why you're reading this: Lionel Messi never fails to hit the headlines as the player recently announced that he will be joining David Beckham's side Inter Miami in the MLS. According to the reports, Lionel Messi was supposed to be signed by FC Barcelona who tried their level best to bring the star back to Camp Nou but Leo Messi said that he does not want to repeat what happened in 2021.

Also Read: Will Pep Guardiola Extend His Contract With Manchester City Or Leave? Here's All We Know

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi has won 7 Ballon d'Ors

Lionel Messi won FIFA World Cup 2023

Lionel Messi will be with the Argentina team for the upcoming international friendlies

Argentina football captain, Lionel Messi was heading to China to play an international friendly against Australia but the star faced a big problem after he was detained by the Chinese police. the player arrived in Beijing on Monday and was detained due to passport issues as it is reported that the 35-year-old star failed to apply for Visa. The former Barcelona captain has 2 passports -Argentina and Spain and holders of Spanish passports cannot enter China without a visa, they can do so for Taiwan. The Argentine reportedly believed Taiwan belonged to China and chose not to apply for a visa.

The player faced a language barrier that restricted him to leave the airport and prepare for the match in the Workers Stadium in the Chinese capital. Messi's visa was reportedly delayed because he was using his Spanish travel documents instead of his Argentinian passport, which did not have a Chinese visa. Messi left the airport after the issue was resolved, which took around 30 minutes.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Manchester City is the true heir of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona Class of 2009?

When and where is Lionel Messi playing next?

Lionel Messi and Argentina will face Australia for a friendly on 15 June, Thursday 2023 and will then will be facing Indonesia in Argentina on June 19 after that Leo and the stars will get a time rest after a hectic season, and will be heading to sign his new contract with Inter Miami. Lionel Messi will be eyeing another Ballon d'Or trophy and will compete with Erling Haaland who recently won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City and has broken many records in his first season in England.