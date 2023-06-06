Eden Hazard Considering Retirement From Football After Leaving Real Madrid

Eden Hazard had witnessed his contract termination from Real Madrid by mutual consent. However, the player still had 12 months left in his contract after spending 4 seasons in Spain and winning titles. Hazard only registered 7 goals and 9 assists in 76 matches for Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos are moving in a different direction of rebuilding their squad after many players like Karim Benzema and Marco are leaving at the end of the season. The Belgian, who was prepared to quit with nothing after falling short of the Liga giants' expectations, has now agreed to a compensation deal.

According to the reports, Eden Hazard is now looking for his next destination also considering the possibility of retirement after his graph just went down since he left Chelsea. However, he will have the opportunity to play. The Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer are rumoured to have a proposition on the table that might bring the gifted winger to Canada.

Will Hazard retirement news become true anytime soon?

Great finish @Benzema ⚽️Nice to see some old friends! 😉 pic.twitter.com/iiFNRtxOXv — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) April 27, 2021

Eden Hazard's retirement seems to be possible after the player said that he will consider retirement after his contract ends with Madrid in 2024. Having earned a reputation as one of the best players on the planet while at Chelsea, he signed with Real for €100 million in 2019. Nevertheless, he struggled with form and fitness while at the Bernabeu, and he must now decide if he is up for taking on yet another task.

Football transfers will witness Eden's decision very soon, according to rumours, Chelsea has re-targeted Lavia, who has earned caps for Belgium's national team, and a £45 million transfer is now likely. Lavia was not accepted when Todd Boehly tried to sign her in January. In preparation for the summer transfer window, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to make his mark on the team. Eden Hazard has publicly shown interest in joining Chelsea. The player was the key player in the success of the club since 2013 and Chelsea had a very bad season and are looking to get back their previous shine and Hazard's return to the club could be a significant factor as he will be returning with the legacy he build throughout his time at the Stamford Bridge.