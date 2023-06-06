Manchester United Forward In Big Trouble, Accused Of Domestic Violence

Manchester United's Antony has been reported to be accused of 'domestic violence' by his ex-girlfriend. According to the report, she alleges that the Man United forward assaulted her on May 20th. The police report has been filed on June 5 and said that in the complaint, the Brazilian sent threatening messages and pictures of abrasions. He is charged with domestic violence, threatening behaviour, and bodily harm."

It is worth citing that on the reported date of the incident, the 23-year-old football player would have been actively participating in a match for Manchester United. He was part of the team that attained a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on May 10.

What did Man United comment on Antony's accusations?

The athlete and his club have not yet released any formal remarks on the allegations. Antony, who transferred to the squad last summer for £85 million under Erik ten Hag's leadership, has not yet made a statement in the media. It has been disclosed that Cavallin and Antony were in a relationship last year. In June 2022, she shared on social media that she experienced a miscarriage, as the couple had been expecting their first offspring. The revelation of their loss added a personal and emotional dimension to their connection.

The same charges were up against Mason Greenwood in January 2022, he was arrested and has not made any appearance for the club since then. According to the reports, Due to Mason Greenwood's football skills, Erik ten Hag wants him to remain at Manchester United for the upcoming season. However, board members disagree, arguing that he shouldn't play again. In 129 appearances, Greenwood has scored 35 goals and given 12 assists.

Manchester United lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The Brazillian star did not participate due to an ankle injury but he claimed that the Red Devils will comeback stronger and the club will fight for more trophies in the 2023-2024 season. He made his last appearance for the club agaisnt Chelsea. But if the allegations are proved right then participation of Antony will be a big question mark for the club, who are desperate to fix their attack after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in November 2022.