After Thiago Signing, Liverpool Agree £41 Million Fee For Wolves Winger Diogo Jota

Having completed a sensational move for midfield gem Thiago Alcantara on Friday, defending Premier League champions Liverpool are now attempting to sign Wolves winger Diogo Jota this weekend. Jurgen Klopp's Reds have identified the Portuguese forward as an ideal signing to provide some much-needed cover for their frontline over the hectic 2020-21 season. The 23-year-old Jota was left out of Wolves' EFL Cup game against Stoke City on Thursday as it is believed that he has his heart set on a move to Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news: Thiago deal completed as midfielder will wear No.6 shirt

Last night, Liverpool took to social media to announce the arrival of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract. Liverpool will pay £20m across Thiago's four years at Anfield, with a potential further £5m in add-ons. The Premier League giants also confirmed that Thiago will wear the No. 6 jersey. The 29-year-old was a vital cog at Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich as he helped the German heavyweights to the treble of the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal Cup and Champions League last season.

ALSO READ: Thiago To Liverpool: A Champagne Footballer Capable Of Orchestrating Control And Chaos

Diogo Jota to Liverpool is here-we-go! Agreement reached also between #LFC and Wolves for €43m after the two club negotiating on last hours. Personal terms agreed during the afternoon. Medicals soon. Thiago + Diogo Jota are coming for Klopp. 🔴#Jota https://t.co/Y7OFI2nCOS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2020

Liverpool transfer news: Diogo Jota to Liverpool a done deal?

Thiago's arrival at Anfield makes the Spaniard only the second summer acquisition for Liverpool after Kostas Tsimikas. However, it appears that Liverpool are not yet finished with their business in the transfer market. According to multiple reports, Liverpool have agreed a £41m deal with Wolves over the signing of Diogo Jota and are set to pay about 10 per cent of the fee upfront.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Chief Florentino Perez 'upset' With Zinedine Zidane After Bale's Move To Spurs

It is reported that Jota has already signed a five-year contract with Liverpool and the club is expected to announce his arrival over the weekend. Jota has scored a total of 44 goals in 131 appearances for Wolves since arriving at the club on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid in 2017. Jota's transfer at Wolves was made permanent the following year.

ALSO READ: Man United Have Spent Almost HALF After Champions League Qualification In The Last 7 Years

Premier League transfers: Football transfer news in England

It was reported that Wolves were reluctant to sell Diogo Jota to Liverpool but it seems that the versatile Portuguese attacker's arrival at Anfield is now imminent. On the other hand, Wolves are reportedly looking to rope in Reds defender Ki-Jana Hoever, and reports claim that move is entirely separate to any potential deal for Jota. It promises to be a busy few weeks for Liverpool before the close of the transfer window on October 5 as the Reds are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Marko Grujic and winger Harry Wilson while Xherdan Shaqiri’s future at the club also remains in question.

ALSO READ: Sané Stars, Bayern Routs Schalke 8-0 In Bundesliga Opener

Image Credits - Liverpool, Diogo Jota Instagram