Sergio Aguero Could Miss 2 Months Of The New Season, Guardiola Confirms Ahead Of PL Opener

Premier League giants Man City face a daunting task of keeping pace with Liverpool in the title race without star striker, Sergio Aguero. Aguero, Man City's all-time top goalscorer, hasn't played a competitive game for the club since his knee injury against Burnley on June 22 and the Argentine is now set to miss the start of the Premier League season. Man City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about Aguero's injury ahead of his team's Premier League opener against Wolves and revealed that the 32-year-old might face two more months on the sidelines.

Sergio Aguero injury: Pep Guardiola reveals Argentine's set to miss nearly two months

Pep Guardiola's Man City begin their Premier League campaign by making the trip to the Molineux to face Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves on Monday, September 21 but will be without their prolific goalscorer, Sergio Aguero. The star striker suffered a knee injury in the 5-0 win against Burnley on June 22 and was subbed off just before half-time. Scans confirmed that Aguero's injury was worse than it seemed and forced the attacker to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, including the mini-Champions League tournament.

PEP on @aguerosergiokun 💬 We knew that the injury was difficult. He is doing the job, in maybe one month or two months he will be ready.



Although Man City fans have been optimistic over Aguero returning to action for the new Premier League season, they might have to wait a while longer; around two months longer.

"We knew it would be difficult for him (Aguero) to return but he's still in rehab. It will take him between one and two months to recover," the 49-year-old Spanish master tactician said to the club's website. "When he returns to training with us he will need to get back to his sharpest before playing regularly.". Brazilian centre-forward Gabriel Jesus is likely to fill in for Aguero until he returns.

Man City news: Aguero injury and Man City injury list for trip to Wolves

Aguero flew to Barcelona for treatment on his knee and should he miss two more months of football action, Man City would be denied of their goalscorer's services for a total of five months. Aguero's injury lay-off could also mean that he misses key games against Arsenal (October 17) and defending champions Liverpool (November 7). However, Aguero won't be the only key player for Man City missing the Premier League season opener.

Aymeric Laporte is NOT fit but Riyad Mahrez is, confirmed by Pep Guardiola.#MCFC | #WOLMCI | #ManCity pic.twitter.com/wXZyJn48Ly — Man City Report (@cityreport_) September 18, 2020

Guardiola confirmed that Aymeric Laporte will miss the clash against Wolves while Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus and needs to spend a period in self-isolation. However, Riyad Mahrez has recovered from COVID-19 and is available for selection. New arrivals Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake are also available for the Premier League opener.

Image Credits - Sergio Aguero Instagram