Frank Lampard Asks Wife Christine For Advice On Player Lifestyles And Off-the-pitch Issues

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed that he often asks for advice from his wife, Christine Lampard, on how to deal with his players' off-field issues. Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat against defending champions Liverpool on Sunday but the Blues manager confirmed that he doesn't ask help from Christine for his team selections. Chelsea's next game is an EFL Cup third-round tie against Barnsley on Wednesday, September 23.

ALSO READ: Ligue 1 Results, Highlights & Standings After Matchday 4 As PSG Make It Two Wins In Two

How Frank Lampard's wife Christine helps in managing his players

On The High Performance Podcast, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted that he often asks for advice from his wife, Christine, on how to deal with his players' off-field issues. The 42-year-old said: "I usually bounce a lot of things off Christine because she's quite understanding of how lives are off the pitch. She understands different working environments and her opinion is extremely helpful for me in dealing with my Chelsea players."

Frank Lampard admits wife Christine Bleakley helps him manage his footie stars

EXCLUSIVE: The former One Star host and Loose Women presenter offers advice to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard at home if any of his players are having off-pitch troubles — Emmanuel Arku (@EmmanuelArku2) September 19, 2020

Despite having been a footballer himself, Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer, Frank Lampard, revealed that he asks Christine for her views on why a footballer might be late to training or simply underperforming due to off-field issues. "I have my staff but sometimes I ask her, 'What do you think about this player being late for training?' to which she replies, 'He must be going through some personal issues, maybe in some sort of relationship problems'. It's a big help to have her opinion because then there are more solutions", added Lampard.

ALSO READ: Smalling Could End Up Playing For Man United As Club Decides Against Signing New CB

However, Lampard went on to state that Christine has no hand in deciding the team that he fields on a matchday. "I'm so glad to have her but she's not picking who plays in midfield or in defence, it's just to help me with broadening my perspective because I need it as a manager." Frank Lampard met Christine back in 2009 and the couple tied the knot in 2015. Frank and Christine have a two-year-old daughter named Patricia.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tariq Lamptey? Brighton Youngster Leaves Fans Mesmerised With Gritty Display

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights: Chelsea fixtures till October

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season against Liverpool on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's Reds prevailed 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Sadio Mane's brace was enough to get the three points for Liverpool as Andreas Christensen's sending off just before half-time had a massive impact on the game. However, Kepa Arrizabalaga's howler for Mane's second goal grabbed headlines. Chelsea midfielder Jorginho also had a penalty saved by Allison in the second period.

After Chelsea's EFL Cup fixture against Barnsley this week, Lampard's men will make the trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom on Saturday. Chelsea will then host Crystal Palace and Southampton before a trip to Old Trafford to face Man United on October 24. Chelsea will end October with a trip to Turf Moor to face Sean Dyche's Burnley.

ALSO READ: Everton Ace Gylfi Sigurdsson’s Brother-in-law, 11, Tragically dies After Shooting Himself

Image Credits: Frank Lampard Instagram