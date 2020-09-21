Bundesliga Matchday 1 Results, Highlights And Key Takeaways As Bayern Flex Their Muscles

The 2020-21 Bundesliga season began in style as defending champions Bayern Munich romped to an 8-0 win over Schalke while title challengers Dortmund and RB Leipzig came through with wins as well. A total of 36 goals were scored on Matchday 1 of the Bundesliga with the Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen clash being the only game that had no goals during the 90 minutes of play. Here's a look at the Bundesliga results, Bundesliga highlights and Bundesliga standings after Matchday 1.

ALSO READ: Ligue 1 Results, Highlights & Standings After Matchday 4 As PSG Make It Two Wins In Two

Matchday 1 Bundesliga fixtures: Bundesliga results and Bundesliga highlighs

Bayern Munich vs Schalke (8-0)

Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich began their 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign with a crushing 8-0 win over Schalke on Friday night. A hat-trick from Serge Gnabry as well as goals from Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala propelled Bayern Munich to the summit of the league table. Substitute Jamal Musiala became the youngster ever goalscorer for Bayern Munich, aged 17 years and 205 days old.

Bayern fans also compared Gnabry and Sane to the iconic duo of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, both of whom left the club in the summer of 2019. Another point to take away from Bayern's dominant win was that they kept a clean sheet during the game. Bayern had the best defensive record last season and will look to continue their impressive defensive displays this season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borrusia Monchengladbach (3-0)

Lucien Favre's Dortmund began their new Bundesliga season with a convincing 3-0 win over rivals Monchengladbach. Giovanni Reyna opened the scoring for the Black and Yellows with his first goal in the Bundesliga before Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half to earn all three points for Dortmund. Jadon Sancho also got an assist for Haaland's second goal amid rumours of a move to Man United before the transfer window shuts.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tariq Lamptey? Brighton Youngster Leaves Fans Mesmerised With Gritty Display

RB Leipzig vs Mainz (3-1)

RB Leipzig began life without Timo Werner but had no problems outscoring Mainz as Emile Forsberg, Yussuf Poulson and Amadou Haidara were on target for Julian Nagelsmann. Jean-Philippe Mateta got the only goal for the visitors but Leipzig were far superior on the night. Dayot Upamecano also put in a solid display amid rumours of a move away from the Red Bull Arena.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld (1-1)

FC Union Berlin vs Augsburg (1-3)

Koln vs Hoffenheim (2-3)

Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin (1-4)

Stuttgart vs Freiburg (2-3)

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusenv (0-0)

ALSO READ: Everton Ace Gylfi Sigurdsson’s Brother-in-law, 11, Tragically dies After Shooting Himself

Bundesliga standings after matchday 1

📊 Happy with your side's position in the table? 👇#BLMatchday pic.twitter.com/L9dQODsoH0 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Dele Alli To PSG? Tottenham Star Offered To PSG as Mourinho Targets Man United's Lingard

Image Credits - Dortmund, Bayern Munich Instagram