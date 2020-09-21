Man United Transfer News: Alex Telles AGREES To 5-year-deal, Set To Challenge Luke Shaw

Manchester United continue to be linked with Porto full-back Alex Telles this summer, with multiple reports covering Man United transfer new writing about the rumours. After missing out on Spanish full-back Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham, Man United have now moved their attention to Alex Telles. The defender himself was non-committal when asked about the Telles to United links, with the 27-year-old recently saying that he is focussed on the job at hand. However, the latest reports covering Man United transfer news mention that the defender may be set for a move to Old Trafford, having agreed on a five-year deal.

Alex Telles transfer update

The update on the Telles to United deal was first broken by reliable journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who tweeted that the Premier League club has agreed a 5-year deal with the club. A Bola further disclosed the details of the Telles to United deal, writing that the full-back has accepted a contract worth €4 million per year, that will see him nearly quadruple his earnings. However, Man United transfer news on the Alex Telles transfer mentioned that a fee still hasn’t been agreed between the two clubs, with Porto wanting €20 million for the defender.

#mufc have offered Alex Telles €4m-a-season, nearly quadruple what he earns at FC Porto. Pini Zahavi has informed Porto he is trying to get #mufc to agree to pay €20m #mulive [a bola, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 21, 2020

The publication also shed light on transfer negotiations for the Telles to United transfer, with it being mentioned that ‘concrete progress’ has been made in the last few hours. Media reports also said that it is the full back’s agent who is now trying to convince the Red Devils to pay the €20 million transfer fees for Alex Telles. After the game against Braga which saw Alex Telles score twice and provide an assist, Porto manager Sergio Conceicao appeared to be open to a move for Alex Telles this summer. Providing an Alex Telles transfer update, the manager praised the full-back for his professionalism, as he said it is not easy to be focussed amidst so many transfer rumours.

Football transfer news LIVE

Man United transfer news linking the club to a new full-back has strengthened in recent times, particularly after the side’s dismal showing during the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. If the Telles to United deal gets completed, the defender will challenge Englishman Luke Shaw for a place in the side. After the defeat, Luke Shaw while speaking to the press admitted that the side may need new additions to strengthen the squad.

...and Man United want to sign left back on next days, yes. Alex Telles one of the three names on top of the list [one was Reguilon, out because of the clause and joining #THFC ❌].#MUFC are now negotiating with Telles [as per @mohamedbouhafsi]. No agreement yet with Porto. 🔴 https://t.co/pbaWbb0D0e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2020

Man United were earlier linked with the Sergio Reguilon transfer. However, the Red Devils couldn’t agree the terms with Real Madrid, with the English club not ready to pay the required fees as well include a buy-back clause which Real Madrid wanted. The club has struggled to complete deals for their transfer targets this summer, with many fans and pundits criticising Manchester United for failing to match their rivals when it comes to transfer spending.

Image Credits: Alex Telles Instagram