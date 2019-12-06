AJA Vs WIL Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Ajax host Willem II for their Matchday 16 clash in the Eredivisie 2019-20 season. Ajax are currently on the top spot of the points table with 13 wins in 15 games and a total of 41 points to their name (D2 L0). Ajax are the only unbeaten team in the league and are riding high on confidence. Ajax have emerged victorious in all of their last five clashes. Ajax will try to try to continue their streak to maintain their lead on the top.

Ajax have found the net 52 times in the Dutch top-tier league this season and have allowed only 12 goals (GD 40). As for Willem II, they are on the 4th spot of the table with eight wins in 15 games (L5 D2). They have a total of 26 points in the season with a GD of 2. The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12:45 AM (IST) at Johan Cruijff Arena. Here's the AJA vs WIL Dream11 prediction.

AJA vs WIL Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

A Onana (AJA) (Points: 18)

Defenders

D Blind (AJA) (Points: 33)

J Veltman (AJA) (Points: 21.5)

F Lewis (WIL) (Points: 9)

N Mazraoui (AJA) (Points: 23)

Midfielders

Q Promes (AJA) (Points: 58.5)

H Ziyech (AJA) (Points: 55.5)

M Vrousai (WIL) (Points: 18)

D Saddiki (WIL) (Points: 7.5)

N Lang (AJA) (Points: 32.5)

Forwards

V Pavlidis (WIL) (Points: 19.5)

AJA vs WIL Dream11 Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI

Onana; Tagliafico, Blind, Veltman, Maraoui; Martínez, Van de Beek; Lang, Tadic, Ziyech; Huntelaar

Willem II Predicted XI

Wellenreuther; Nieuskoop, Holmen, Peters, Heerkens; Saddiki, Llonch; Nunnely, Nadiyishimiye, Kohlert; Pavlidis

