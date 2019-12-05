ZEN Vs DYM Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Zenit host Dynamo Moscow for their Matchday 19 clash in the Russian Premier League 2019-20 season. Zenit are currently on the top spot of the points table with 13 wins in 18 games and a total of 42 points to their name (D3 L2). The hosts have been unbeaten in their last five games (W4). Zenit will be riding high on confidence and will try to maintain their lead with a win in this match.

Zenit have found the net 34 times in the Russian Premier League and have conceded 9 goals (GD 25). As for Dynamo Moscow, they are on the 6th spot of the table with just six wins in 18 games (L6 D6). They have a total of 24 points in the season with a GD of (-2). The match is scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10:00 PM (IST) at Gazprom Arena. Here's the ZEN vs DYM Dream11 prediction.

ZEN vs DYM Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

A Shunin (DYM) (Points: 32.5)

Defenders

G Morozov (DYM) (Points: 17.5)

Y Rakitskiy (ZEN) (Points: 13.5)

S Parshivlyuk (DYM) (Points: 26)

V Rykov (DYM) (Points: 25.5)

Midfielders

A Yusupov (DYM) (Points: 33.5)

K Rausch (DYM) (Points: 26.5)

Joaozinho (DYM) (Points: 20.5)

M Ozdoev (ZEN) (Points:18)

Forwards

A Dzyuba (ZEN) (Points: 17.5)

S Azmoun (ZEN) (Points: 19)

ZEN vs DYM Full Squad

Zenit Full Squad:

Mikhail Kerzhakov, Andrey Lunev, Aleksander Vasyutin, Yury Zhirkov, Branislav Ivanović, Igor Smolnikov, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Douglas Santos, Emanuel Mammana, Yordan Osorio, Oleg Shatov, Róbert Mak, Magomed Ozdoev, Matías Kranevitter, Wílmar Barrios, Sebastián Driussi, Daler Kuzyaev, Leon Musaev, Aleksandr Erokhin, Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun, Malcolm, Aleksei Sutormin

Dynamo Moscow Full Squad

Anton Shuni, Igor Lehchuk, David Sangre, Aleksandr Shevlyakov, Egor Sdov, Sergey Parshilyuk, Konstntin Rausch, Roman Neustdter, Toni Šunji, Zaurbk Pliev, Vladmir Rykov, Ivan Ordet, Grigory Morozv, Igor Kalnin, Roman Evgnev, Charle Kabore, Joaozinho, Anton Sosnn, Artur Yuspov, Oscar Hljemark, Migul Cardoso, Vyachslav Grulev, Sebastian Szymaski, Kiril Panchenko, Sylvester Igboun, Maximillian Philipp, Ramill Sheydaev, Clinton Jie, Nikoley Obolskiy

