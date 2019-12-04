Lionel Messi's Mom Surprised He Won The Ballon D'Or Again, Says 'didn't Expect Him To Win'

Lionel Messi managed to get his hands on his sixth Ballon d'Or trophy on November 3, 2019. Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk was named second in the list. There was not much to separate between Messi and Van Dijk as the Barcelona superstar claimed the award by a gap of just seven points. Messi became the only player to get felicitated with 6 Ballon d'Ors and he left his old nemesis - Cristiano Ronaldo behind. However, Lionel Messi's mother was shocked when the Argentine was named ahead of Virgil Van Dijk.

Celia Cuccittini on Ballon d'Or and Messi's debt:

Lionel Messi's mom, Celia Cuccittini (while talking with CNN Radio) stated that she is very happy to watch his son lift his sixth Ballon d'Or. She added that she wasn't expecting him to win it this year. Cuccittini further said that they thought that Messi's 2015 Ballon d'Or was his last one. Even Lionel did not expect himself to win it this year. Lionel Messi's mom was then asked about her reaction when her son gets criticized. To which, she replied by saying that there are some people who can get insulting and as a mother that hurts her a lot.

Celia Cuccittini did not hesitate to talk about Lionel Messi's debt towards Argentina as the legend is still to win a major international trophy. Celia stated that Messi's family is aware that he owes Argentina an international trophy. He also added that no one wants to win a World Cup or a Copa America more than Lionel.

