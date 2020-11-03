Ajax Afflicted With 11 COVID-19 Positive Tests Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Eredivisie giants Ajax have become the latest club to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with several members of their squad testing positive for COVID-19. A series of Champions League clubs scheduled to play this week have reported players testing positive for the virus. In addition to as many as 11 Ajax COVID-19 confirmed cases, Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule and Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao have also tested positive for coronavirus.

11 Ajax coronavirus cases confirmed ahead of Champions League encounter

After losing their first two games in the Champions League, Ajax are set to take on FC Midtjylland on Matchday 3. However, the Eredivisie side on the eve of the game confirmed that they have travelled with a depleted squad, with just 17 players making the trip to Denmark.

De Telegraaf, reporting the Ajax COVID-19 news also revealed that multiple players like Dusan Tadic, Davy Klaassen, André Onana, Maarten Stekelenburg and Ryan Gravenberch have not travelled with the squad. The Dutch newspaper disclosed that a total of 11 players from the club’s senior and youth teams have tested positive for the virus, with Ajax waiting for the results of the secondary tests.

Speaking to the press, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that many players had stayed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak but refused to reveal the names due to privacy laws. The 50-year-old also expressed his surprise at the COVID-19 regulations, as he claimed that a few players who could have played against FC Midtjylland did not get entry into Denmark. Calling the situation a bit strange, the Ajax coach explained that there are different rules between countries, even those that are part of the European Union.

Ajax players with COVID: Will game take place after Ajax COVID-19 outbreak?

Talking about his side’s Champions League clash, Erik ten Hag reiterated that the footballers that have made the trip are good players. Referring to his squad, the Dutch coach admitted that some players may have to play out of position. Refuting any concerns about the game being called off, Erik ten Hag said that the club is thankful that they can play, as he said that his squad is fit to feature. Notably, under the competition’s rules, Ajax are bound to play the game if 13 or more registered players are available.

Image Credits: Ajax Twitter