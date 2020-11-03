Pochettino Compares Dele Alli To Maradona, Ronaldinho; Continues To Be Benched By Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has had a topsy-turvy run under Jose Mourinho since the latter's appointment a year ago. The England international has been forced on the sidelines by the Portuguese tactician since the start of the current season, hinting at a dressing room controversy. But that hasn't stopped former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino from comparing Alli to the likes of Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho.

Why is Dele Alli not playing?

Alli has seen himself struggle since the start of the current season, with just 66 minutes of game time in Spurs' six Premier League games. He is yet to play a complete game in the Europa League as well. Moreover, his loan deal was blocked last summer after his infamous fallout with Mourinho.

Indeed, his fallout with the manager has cost him game time ahead of the crucial European Championships next year. The midfielder might not find a place in Gareth Southgate's squad either if he fails to force his way to the line up in north London. With that in mind, Alli might look for a loan move in January in search of regular game time.

Pochettino compares Dele Alli to Maradona, Ronaldinho

But Pochettino, who has been one of the key personalities linked with Alli's rise at Spurs, still believes the midfielder has a lot to offer on the field. While speaking to Sky Sports, Pochettino claims Maradona's charisma and energy in the dressing room was unparalleled. "When he arrived in the room everyone wanted to touch him, talk to him, go ask for a picture but his energy and charisma was amazing."

Pochettino claims Ronaldinho had a similar aura too when he was plying his trade with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Interestingly, the Argentine tactician's claims cannot be rubbished off, citing the fact that he has lined up with Maradona on international duty, besides also spending two seasons at PSG with Ronaldinho.

Pochettino lauds Dele Alli

On being asked to comment on Alli's struggles under Mourinho, Pochettino claims it isn't his responsibility and he is expected to be respectful towards the current manager. He, however, goes on to insist that the 24-year-old midfielder was an amazing player under him and still has a lot to offer on the field.

Image courtesy: AP/ Dele Instagram