Diego Maradona Admitted To Hospital In Argentina After Not Feeling Well ‘psychologically’

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona has been admitted to a hospital in Argentina with undisclosed health problems. The Maradona health update was issued by the former footballer’s doctor, Leopoldo Luque. While Diego Maradona’s hospitalization is not considered to be COVID-19 related, the former Argentina captain and coach is being treated at a clinic in La Plata, Argentina.

Maradona hospitalised: Personal doctor gives Maradona health update

Speaking to Argentine media on Monday, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor revealed that the 60-year-old has been feeling poorly for some time. Luque explained that Diego Maradona is not feeling well psychologically, which is now having an impact on his physical health. The football icon’s doctor also admitted that Maradona is not as well as he would like to be, as he claimed that this is the time to help him.

Diego Maradona did not have a stroke. He was hospitalized by recommendation of his personal physician to stabilize him due to his alcohol problems, his emotional state and all his health issues that are complicating his well being. He will remain in the hospital 3-5 days. — ANDRES CANTOR (@AndresCantorGOL) November 3, 2020

Expounding further, Leopoldo Luque revealed that Diego Maradona is a person who is sometimes excellent and sometimes not so much. Providing the reason for hospitalising the 60-year-old, he claimed that Maradona can be 10,000 times better and getting him to a hospital will help that. While concluding, Luque conceded that it is not easy being Diego Maradona, as he disclosed that the legendary footballer will be kept under observation for at least three days as he undergoes a series of tests.

Maradona health issues are well known

The latest health scare for the Argentine superstar comes days after he had to self-isolate after one of his bodyguards tested positive for COVID-19. However, media reports later disclosed the Diego Maradona had tested negative for the virus. Maradona has been admitted to the hospital several times in the past, with many pointing out to his extravagant lifestyle post retirement as a cause for the same.

Maradona's doctor has spoken and stressed that he didn't go to hospital with any urgent issue and didn't suffer symptoms of a stroke as reported. Maradona is said to be dehydrated, possibly anaemic and not in a good place mentally so will stay in for checks for a couple of days — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) November 3, 2020

The former Napoli striker was admitted to the hospital due to internal bleeding in his stomach in January 2019, while he was also pictured passing out at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Maradona, considered to be one of the greatest of all time, has a history of cocaine use and was taken to hospital in 2004 with severe heart and respiratory problems. Maradona has suffered two heart attacks in the past and has also contracted hepatitis.

A look at Diego Maradona achievements

Maradona, who is currently serving as the coach of local club Gimnasia y Esgrima, is best known for his playing career. Nicknamed "El Pibe de Oro" or "The Golden Boy", Diego Maradona led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, winning the Golden Ball in the process. He is also known for his time at clubs like Napoli and Barcelona.

In 326 club appearances, Maradona, who primarily played as an attacking midfielder scored 150 goals and registered 29 assists according to Transfermrkt. The player also made a total of 90 appearances for Argentina, scoring 34 goals in the process.

Image Credits: AP