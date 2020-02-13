Real Madrid Target Says Chelsea Is The Right Club For Ajax Teammate Hakim Ziyech

Donny van de Beek has backed his Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech on his move to Chelsea. Van de Beek believes that Hakim Ziyech will do very well at Chelsea if the deal materializes. Chelsea and Ajax have agreed on a sum of €45 million for Hakim Ziyech.

Frank Lampard wished to sign the player in the on-going winter transfer window itself. However, Ajax were not ready to let go of the player in the middle season. The deal has now taken place and Hakim Ziyech will don the famous Blue jersey next season.

Donny van de Beek is happy for Hakim Ziyech

Van de Beek, while congratulating Hakim Ziyech, stated that he deserves to play in a club like Chelsea after spending 4 years in Ajax. In an interview, Van de Beek told Voetbal Primeur, "Yes, if I hear all the reports, I will assume that it is already far. I do not know if it is completely finished. I wish him everything and I hope he will do very well there. It is a step he deserves in my opinion. He is a fantastic football player, so I am confident that he will do well. I think it’s a very nice club with a lot of young players that can grow. I think Hakim will certainly be in [the right] place. Everyone, of course, has their opinion about that, but I think it’s a nice club for him."

Ajaz's head coach Erik ten Hag has also confirmed the news of his club's meeting with Chelsea officials. Erik ten Hag told Fox Sports, "Ziyech to Chelsea? A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen. And I actually already expected this one or two years earlier."

Chelsea's official statement

We have some Hakim Ziyech news… 👀 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 13, 2020

