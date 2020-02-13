Hakim Ziyech To Chelsea: Where Will The Ajax Star Fit In Lampard's Plans?

Premier League giants Chelsea made a massive statement by agreeing on a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech for €44 million. Ziyech will be Frank Lampard’s first signing during his tenure as a Chelsea manager. The Moroccan international would be intent on capturing a starting XI spot in the Blues line-up with Willian and Pedro reportedly set to depart. There'll be a lot of expectations from the winger as he has created 20 goals for his teammates in each of the last three seasons.

Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea: Blues confirm first signing under Frank Lampard

We have some Hakim Ziyech news… 👀 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 13, 2020

Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea: Where will Ziyech play for the Blues?

Ziyech will probably be Lampard’s first choice on the right flank for Chelsea next season. A left-footed attacker, Ziyech’s versatility would add a different dynamic to Chelsea’s attack. The Ajax attacker is also comfortable when starting on the left flank. His ability to deliver precise crosses makes him a potent threat. Hakim Ziyech can also be put in a shift at No. 10 and will compete for places with Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea are currently on the fourth spot of the Premier League table and will look to book their place.

Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea: Moroccan international's Ajax career

Hakim Ziyech had a spectacular stint at Ajax. A €44 million deal makes him one of the biggest bargain buys in recent history by Chelsea. Ziyech, who is currently into his fourth season with Ajax, has featured in 160 games. He's scored 48 goals and assisted a further 82 goals. The Moroccan international was a key member of the Ajax side that defeated Real Madrid en route their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

