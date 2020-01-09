Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is Considering A January Move For Ajax Midfielder Donny Van De Beek

Manchester United are not being able to solve their midfield problems. They have been unfortunate with injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. According to reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to resolve that by making a January move for Ajax star Donny van de Beek. The 22-year-old midfielder performed sensationally for Ajax in the previous season of the Champions League. Donny van de Beek has been on the radar of almost every top club and Manchester United have a high probability of picking him up.

Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might bring Van De Beek to Manchester United

Manchester United faced a crushing defeat against their city rivals Manchester City on Tuesday night. Pep Guardiola and co. thrashed United by a 3-1 margin. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged club chief Ed Woodward to make some necessary changes to his side in this month. Manchester United is determined to bring a midfielder in this window and Donny van de Beek currently fits their bill, as per reports in ESPN.

The Dutchman grabbed everyone’s attention in the previous season of Champions League. He contributed heavily in taking Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been aiming for him for long. Donny Van de Beek’s current season has also been great till now. He already has eight goals and eight assists under his cap.

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen is also a long-term target for United. However, it can only happen if he does not sign a new contract with his current club. Recruitment mistakes have made The Red Devils suffer in the past few seasons and they are looking to avoid it in the ongoing season as well.

