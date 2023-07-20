Al-Nassr vs Benfica live streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in today's friendly?

Quick links:
Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a practice session (Image: AlNassrFC_EN/Twitter)
Al-Nassr are set to take on Benfica in a pre-season friendly at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal. The Saudi Pro League outfit defeated Alverca and Farense in the first two friendlies but had to taste a bitter defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo in the last match. A number of matches are lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo's side will also take on Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan ahead before the start of the season. Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi-Pro League last season.
(Cristiano Ronaldo during Al-Nassr training session / Image: @alnassr/Instagram)
Cristiano Ronaldo started the match against Celta Vigo and is expected to play a part against Benfica on his home soil. The 38-year-old will seek a fresh start in the new season as Al-Nassr will aim to lift the Saudi Pro League title this time. He has been in great shape and will continue to build his fitness ahead of the gruelling campaign.
The pre-season friendly match between Al-Nassr and Benfica will be held at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal.
The pre-season friendly match between Al-Nassr and Benfica will start at 1:00 AM IST on 21st July.
The pre-season friendly match between Al-Nassr and Benfica will not have any live telecast in India.
Unfortunately no online platform will live stream the match between Al-Nassr vs Benfica.
Sports TV1 will broadcast the AL Nassr vs Benfica pre-season friendly match live in Portugal.