Al-Nassr vs Benfica live streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in today's friendly?

Al-Nassr are set to take on Benfica in a pre-season friendly at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal. The Saudi Pro League outfit defeated Alverca and Farense in the first two friendlies but had to taste a bitter defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo in the last match. A number of matches are lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo's side will also take on Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan ahead before the start of the season. Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi-Pro League last season.

3 things you need to know

Al-Nassr failed to win a single silverware last campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo had a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract as he joined Al-Nassr last season

Al-Nassr signed a number of players so far including Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Benfica?

(Cristiano Ronaldo during Al-Nassr training session / Image: @alnassr/Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo started the match against Celta Vigo and is expected to play a part against Benfica on his home soil. The 38-year-old will seek a fresh start in the new season as Al-Nassr will aim to lift the Saudi Pro League title this time. He has been in great shape and will continue to build his fitness ahead of the gruelling campaign.

AL-Nassr vs Benfica pre-season friendly TV channel and live streaming details

Where is the Al-Nassr vs Benfica pre-season friendly match taking place?

The pre-season friendly match between Al-Nassr and Benfica will be held at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Benfica pre-season friendly match begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Al-Nassr and Benfica will start at 1:00 AM IST on 21st July.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Benfica pre-season friendly match in India?

The pre-season friendly match between Al-Nassr and Benfica will not have any live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Benfica pre-season friendly match in India?

Unfortunately no online platform will live stream the match between Al-Nassr vs Benfica.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Benfica pre-season friendly match in Portugal?

Sports TV1 will broadcast the AL Nassr vs Benfica pre-season friendly match live in Portugal.