Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars produced by the sport of football. The 38-year-old bid adieu to European football earlier this year and embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia. He recently made headlines for his comparison of different leagues around the world, including the Serie A, Saudi Pro League, and MLS.

3 Things You Need To Know

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after ending his second spell at Manchester United

Ronaldo joined Manchester United after playing three seasons in the Serie A

Playing for 134 games in his Juventus stint, Ronaldo scored 101 goal

Cristiano Ronaldo compares Saudi Pro League to several European League

As reported earlier, weighing on his Al-Nassr move, Cristiano Ronaldo recently explained how his decision to join the Saudi Pro League ended up being a game-changer for the football world. Since Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi League, several big names like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Roberto Firmino among others jumped onto the bandwagon. He then claimed that the Serie A was dead before he revived the league during his spell at Juventus.

“My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It’s a fact. When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead and then after I signed… it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes, he generates higher interest,” said Ronaldo.

[Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Al-Nassr's friendly against Celta Vigo | Image: @alnassr/Instagram]

After Al-Nassr's pre-season friendly against Celta Vigo earlier this week, Ronaldo made a claim that the Saudi Pro League surpasses the MLS in terms of quality. This statement came in the wake of his long-time rival and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, joining Inter Miami. Ronaldo went on to elaborate how the Saudi League outshines several other major leagues, including the Spanish, Portuguese, and German leagues. His remarks have sparked discussions about the competitive level of different football leagues around the world.

Is Ronaldo's Assessment of the Saudi League Compared to Serie A accurate?

Ronaldo's verdict on the comparison of the Saudi Pro League and Serie A is generally accurate. The Saudi Pro League is a relatively new league, having been founded in 2008, and it is not as competitive as Serie A. The average quality of the teams in the Saudi Pro League is lower than the average quality of the teams in Serie A. Additionally, the Saudi Pro League does not have the same level of history and tradition as Serie A.

However, there are some factors that Ronaldo may have overlooked in his comparison. The Saudi Pro League is a much richer league than Serie A, and clubs in the Saudi Pro League are able to offer players much higher wages. Additionally, the Saudi Pro League is a much more attractive league for players from Asia and Africa, which means that the competition is more diverse than in Serie A. Ultimately, whether or not Ronaldo's verdict on the comparison of the Saudi Pro League and Serie A is legit is a matter of opinion.