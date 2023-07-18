Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently credited himself as the force behind the revival of Serie A. The 38-year-old made this claim during the post-match media interaction after Al Nassr faced a heavy 5-0 defeat against Celta Vigo in a club-friendly match last night. It was Al-Nassr’s first match since the official commencement of the pre-season tour.

Three things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022

Ronaldo represented SerieA giants Juventus from 2018-2021

He scored 101 goals in 134 matches during his stint at Juventus

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo declines to comment on Angel Di Maria's potential move to Benfica - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a huge Serie A comment

During his three-season tenure with Juventus from 2018 to 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo said that his presence at Serie A club Juventus played a crucial role in elevating the league's status, which had been lagging behind Europe's top divisions. Cristiano also added that the Italian Serie A was dead before he joined Juventus in 2018.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar issued a defiant statement and said;

When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead and then after I signed… it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes, he generates higher interest.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stint with Juventus

He won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups with Real Madrid before signing for Juventus in a transfer in a record transfer. It was the most expensive transfer for an Italian club in history.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 and following his arrival, there was a huge surge in the viewership of Serie A. Juventus went on to win two Serie A super cups in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo makes new world record, enters Guinness with staggering numbers

Ronald's run after leaving Juventus

Following his departure from Juventus, the 38-year-old experienced a challenging phase during his second stint with Manchester United before eventually becoming a pioneer among top football stars venturing to the Middle East by signing with Al-Nassr.