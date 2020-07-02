Alex Morgan Net Worth, Husband, Pregnancy And USWNT Career As Star Turns 31

US Women's National Team (USWNT) captain Alex Morgan is widely regarded as one of the best female football stars in the world. The two-time World Champion turns 31 on Thursday, July, 2. On the eve of her birthday, here is an insight into the Alex Morgan net worth, Alex Morgan husband details and Alex Morgan's pregnancy.

Alex Morgan husband, Alex Morgan pregnancy

Alex Morgan married American football star Servando Carrasco in 2014. Amid the Alex Morgan pregnancy rumours, the couple, in October 2019, announced that they were expecting a baby girl. On May 9, 2020, the couple announced that Morgan gave birth to a baby girl, who was later named Charlie Elena Carrasco. The superstar took to Instagram to open up on the birth of her daughter with a caption, "She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby."

Alex Morgan USWNT: Alex Morgan net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Alex Morgan net worth stands at $3 million while she also rakes in a salary of $56,000 with Orlando Pride. Morgan has a host of top sponsors, including the likes of Nike, Coca Cola Molecule and Secret. In 2015, along with Christine Sinclair and Steph Catley, she was among the first female footballers to feature in a FIFA game.

Alex Morgan USWNT career stats

Alex Morgan is one of the most prominent figures in the US Women's National Team, having scored 107 goals in 169 games so far. Morgan made it to the FIFPro World XI thrice, in 2016, 2017 and 2019. She also managed to win the Women's Champions League while on loan with French giants Lyon in 2017. The USWNT star made headlines after she was nominated for FIFA Women's Player of the Year last year, the ceremony of which was held in Milan. Morgan said in an interview that she hopes to get back fit soon and join her USA compatriots in Tokyo, Japan for the Olympics, which have been postponed until next year.

Note: The Alex Morgan net worth figures have been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100 percent accuracy of the Alex Morgan net worth numbers.

Image courtesy: Alex Morgan Instagram