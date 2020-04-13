US World Cup Winner Alex Morgan Continues Intense Workout Routine Despite Pregnancy

United States Women's National Team (USWNT) star Alex Morgan continues her intense training regime despite being nine months pregnant. Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child, a baby girl, later this month. In the Alex Morgan training video, the World Cup winner can be seen swinging a kettlebell before doing lunges and press-ups. The Alex Morgan training video gained admiration from her fans across the globe with many calling her an inspiration to the mothers and fellow pregnant women out there.

Alex Morgan pregnant: Alex Morgan continues intense workout despite pregnancy

Alex Morgan is expecting her first child at some point in March but that hasn't stopped the USWNT star from training. At nine months pregnant, Morgan continues to train rigorously and remain fit and has time and again shared her garage workout videos. In an Alex Morgan training video posted by the World Cup winner on Sunday, she can be seen swinging a kettlebell before proceeding to lunges and press-ups. In an earlier video, the USWNT star had claimed that these workouts make her feel good and kept her sane and fit before her daughter arrives and turns their world 'upside down.'

Alex Morgan pregnant: Watch Alex Morgan training despite being nine months pregnant

Alex Morgan pregnant: USMNT star on Olympics postponement

Alex Morgan has called the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics the 'right decision' amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Morgan believes that the postponement levels the playing field for all athletes in all events. The USWNT star had planned a rigorous training regime post-delivery to be fit for the Olympics but with an extra year, Alex Morgan would be raring to go after the IOC announced that the Tokyo Olympics are now scheduled to start on July 23, 2021.

Alex Morgan pregnant: USWNT star's career at a glance

Alex Morgan has featured in 169 games for the USWNT and has scored 107 goals, tied for fifth in USWNT history. Morgan was pivotal in helping USWNT win three major tournaments - the 2012 Olympic Gold medal and the 2015 and 2019 World Cup titles. Morgan features for Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League and has been part of the franchise for the past four seasons, playing 54 games and scoring 18 goals.

