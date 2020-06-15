Alex Morgan Picks Her Side In The Long-standing Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate

US Women's National Team star Alex Morgan had a clear pick when she was asked to choose between Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. The Messi vs Ronaldo debate has been raging on for over a decade. Although both players are on the wrong side of 30, they continue to dominate world football. When asked to pick between the two, USWMNT star Alex Morgan snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo in favour of Lionel Messi, citing the Argentine maestro is a "level higher than any other player" she has watched.

Alex Morgan picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as the G.O.A.T.

Alex Morgan featured on the cover of FIFA 16 alongside Lionel Messi for the US edition of the popular gaming title. During a promotional event of FIFA 16, she took part in a Q&A session where she was asked to settle the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. Morgan sided with the Barcelona star over the then-Real Madrid forward. "I would have to say, Messi," she said. "He's just so much better... He's a level higher than any other player I watch. He's a really exciting player to watch."

Although the Q&A session is nearly five years old, it remains highly likely that Alex Morgan would still choose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. Morgan also slammed the Portuguese superstar when he was accused of sexual assault. Kathryn Mayorga, a former US model, alleged that Cristiano Ronaldo assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. While the case was later dismissed, Morgan said in 2019 that there is "too much evidence to cover up" the allegations made against the Juventus forward.

Alex Morgan pregnant

Morgan, who helped her national side win their record fourth Women's World Cup in 2019, had her first child in May. She announced the birth of her daughter on social media. "At 11:30 am on May 7 weighing 8lbs 5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby," Alex Morgan wrote.

Alex Morgan has been recently been active on social media voicing her support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Alex Morgan, Lionel Messi Instagram