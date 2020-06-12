Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Social Distancing Rules After Posing For A Selfie Without A Mask

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been striving hard in training to return to match-fitness when Serie A returns. However, the Portuguese forward made headlines recently after he was seen posing for a selfie with a fan without a mask, as averse to the social distancing guidelines that have been put in place across Italy by the authorities.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks social distancing norms

Recent reports suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez flew back to Portugal to have a look at his mansion in his hometown. While he was at the airport, Ronaldo was approached by a woman who happened to be one of the owners of the restaurant that the Portuguese star visited. The woman requested a selfie, and the Juventus forward obliged, but he failed to maintain adequate distance with the woman.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks social distancing norms: Woman posts selfie on Instagram

Wearing a mask is mandatory when in a public place in Italy and several other countries, which is why Ronaldo could possible find himself in hot water. Additionally, the Juventus forward did not maintain a safe distance from the woman. This issue came to light when the selfie went viral and is likely to create some trouble for the Juventus ace.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus set to play Bologna on June 22

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rumoured to be on his way out of Juventus this summer. Reports suggest that the Italian outfit might trade the striker to deal with the financial losses that the club has accrued due to the coronavirus lockdown. Daily Star Sports compiled a list of three clubs where the Portuguese could be next seen playing at. These include Real Madrid, Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon, all of which happen to be his former clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being 35, is yet to see a steep decline in his form. The former Real Madrid man has scored 25 goals, along with four assists in 32 games this season. Juventus are leading on the Serie A table with 63 points to their credit. Second-placed Lazio threaten the Old Lady at the top with just a point's difference. Juventus will play Bologna on Monday, June 22 (June 23 according to IST).

Post credit: Move Notícias Instagram account