Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Second Longest Goalscoring Drought, Goes 111 Days Without A Goal

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action on Friday (Saturday according to IST) after three months of football suspension in Italy. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started in attack for Maurizio Sarri in the second leg of the semi-final of Coppa Italia. However, he failed to score against AC Milan, marking off the second-longest goalscoring drought in his professional football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty vs AC Milan, leads to second-longest goal drought

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for the Turin outfit against AC Milan, marking off his second-longest goalscoring drought spanning 111 days. He failed to score from the spot in the 16th minute, a rather unusual sight for football fans, considering his ability to score penalties. However, the 111-day goal-drought include the suspension period, spanning almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed the outbreak. Ronaldo last played against Inter Milan on March 8, but couldn't score. The Portuguese international last scored against SPAL in Juventus' 2-1 win on February 22.

Juventus reached the final of Coppa Italia despite the goalless draw against AC Milan in the second leg of the semi-final. Juventus were leading by an away goal courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty against Milan and the subsequent draw that followed in the first leg, back in February. Since AC Milan failed to score at Allianz Stadium to equalise over the tie, the Old Lady outfit advanced to the final and will play the winner of Napoli vs Inter Milan semi-final clash.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty miss

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's performance to Rai Sport after the game. The former Chelsea boss claimed that he asked Ronaldo to operate more centrally. The 35-year-old was pleased to accept the central role, asserted Sarri. The boss also spoke on Ronaldo's penalty miss, claiming that it was rather unusual for him to miss penalties, asserting that the Portuguese was unlucky.

Juventus to play Bologna

Apart from Coppa Italia, Juventus have some unfinished business in Serie A. The defending league champions are placed top of the table with 63 points to their credit. Lazio threaten the Old Lazy for the top spot, being placed at the second spot with just a point's difference. Juventus will next play Bologna on June 22 (June 23 according to IST).

