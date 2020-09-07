Chelsea, Tottenham unveil new third kits; fans react to Nike's latest designs

Premier League powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea unveiled their third kits for the upcoming season on Monday. Both are being spoken about in social media. Tottenham's third kit is bright yellow and has a striking resemblance of Arsenal’s previous season away kit. Spurs have a history of wearing yellow kits, especially between 1969 and 1982. On the other hand, Chelsea's kit looks like a Crystal Palace kit, resembling their theme largely.

🟡 🤩 Our new third shirt has landed, inspired by iconic kits from our past and @nikefootball's sneaker heritage... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 7, 2020

Meet a new legacy. The 20/21 @nikefootball third kit is here! 🔥



One for the sneakerheads 👟, inspired by the 1990s Ultramarine Air Max 180 and classic shirts of the past!



Available 10.09.20. #ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/mWRnkhCMWh — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2020

Here is how the fans from both the teams reacted on Nike's new kits -

Tottenham Third Kit :

Favourite kit so far. Always wanted us to do a kit similar to the 1980 kit with the badge in the middle. Would have loved a home kit just like that - white, navy and centre badge. 👍👍👍 — gavin (@gavinspurs) September 7, 2020

1982 FA Cup final throwback surely. — I'm not really here (@HereReallyNotIm) September 7, 2020

Chelsea Third Kit :

SINCE WHEN DID WE START WEARING RED ???? AREN'T WE THE BLUES ? THIS IS SO DISGUSTING 🤢🤒 — JUST THE BLUE (@JnrMbaria) September 7, 2020

I knew it was coming but I still hate it pic.twitter.com/JsNmrHd7Am — Hałe (@CFCHale) September 7, 2020

It isn’t a Chelsea thing though is it, it’s a Crystal Palace thing. — Kenneth (@NiceGuyKenny) September 7, 2020

Fire whoever designed this. Worst kit in the history of chelsea football club 🤮🤮🤮 — JoshCFC (@GermanWonders) September 7, 2020

Chelsea supporters are clearly not the happiest ones and many of them criticized the new colours. On the other hand, Tottenham fans were absolutely elated with their new third kit. Crystal Palace themselves took to Twitter to come up with a cheeky reply, which has gone viral.

The kit is a bit way “too much” colourful and striking to the eyes and seems to look like a kit for some anime character to be precise. The club tweeted alongside pictures of the new jersey: ‘Meet a new legacy. The 20/21 @nikefootball third kit is here!

‘One for the sneakerheads. Inspired by the 1990s Ultramarine Air Max 180 and classic shirts of the past! Available 10.09.20.

#ItsAChelseaThing’.

Chelsea and Tottenham transfer news

Chelsea have already signed six players in the transfer session and Frank Lampard is likely to turn his attention to pushing for a new goalkeeper. Chelsea have already added the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz this summer.

Tottenham on the hand have signed Wolves defender Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (ex-Southampton) and Joe Hart (free agent).Both clubs will be looking to bridge the gap to the top. Tottenham missed out of the top four and will play in the Europa League in Jose Mourinho's first season in charge while Chelsea narrowly made it to the Champions League again by finishing at the fourth place behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United

