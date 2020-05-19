Alex Song Admits To 'not Thinking Twice' Before His £15m Move To Barcelona From Arsenal

Former Arsenal star Alex Song has revealed that he chose to move to Barcelona due to a huge rise in his wages. Song sealed a shock transfer to Barcelona in 2012 after six years at the Emirates under Arsene Wenger. Song struggled for game time at Camp Nou and returned to the Premier League, joining West Ham on loan shortly.

Also Read: Ashley Young Isn't Bald Any More? Fans Shocked As Defender Sports Unrecognisable New Look

Alex Song Barcelona: Former Arsenal midfielder reveals he moved to Barcelona to become a millionaire

In an Instagram live chat with Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, Alex Song reveals that he chose to sign for Barcelona purely because of monetary reasons. The former Cameroon international signed for Barcelona for a reported fee of £15 million ($18m) and faced stiff competition for places at Camp Nou, but he didn't give a s*** because he had agreed on a lucrative contract with the LaLiga giants. Alex Song reveals that when Barcelona offered him a contract and he saw how much he would bag, he did not think twice and jumped at the opportunity.

Alex Song reveals that the LaLiga giants had informed him that he would get limited game time and the former Gunner had no problems considering the paycheck he had. Song reveals that he only thought of his wife and children and the contract offered them a chance to live a comfortable life. During his time in Spain, the former Arsenal man made 65 appearances, winning a League title and the Spanish Super Cup.

Also Read: Liverpool Will Lift First Premier League Title Since 1990 Albeit Without Fans At Parade

Song, in his chat with fellow countryman Pascal Siakam, also revealed his affinity for cars and how he struggled to save money during his time at Arsenal. The former Cameroon international revealed that he wanted to have a car like Thierry Henry at all costs. However, the former Barcelona man had to backtrack on his decision soon because all his money was being spent on petrol. Song reveals he knew he would run out of money in two months and returned the car and got himself a Toyota.

Also Read: Chelsea Win Their First Ever Champions League Title On May 19, 2012 Vs Bayern; Watch Video

Alex Song Barcelona: Alex Song net worth

According to Celebs Trend Now, the Alex Song net worth figure is estimated to be around $109 million. A major part of the Alex Song net worth figure are his earnings from playing professional football, with him having major contracts at Arsenal and Barcelona. His most recent spell was at FC Sion in Switzerland, which was terminated after he refused to take a pay cut amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Watford's Troy Deeney Refuses To Train, Says Can't Risk Infection Around 5-month-old Baby